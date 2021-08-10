How Bipartisan Was It?
August 10, 2021 – The passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act by the U.S. Senate was certainly a bipartisan effort, but just how bipartisan was it? All democrats, but only 19 republicans, voted to make the bill a reality. Here are the 19 GOP senators who voted to put roads and bridges over political posturing to support the aggregates and construction industries. At the end of the day, it is a big win. Now on to the House where the next hurdle is waiting.rockproducts.com
