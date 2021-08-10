Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Rams Release First Unofficial Depth Chart

By Nicholas Cothrel
Posted by 
RamDigest
RamDigest
 4 days ago

Training camp is around the corner and with that comes the release of unofficial depth charts. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Rams released theirs ahead of Saturday's first preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Offense

QB: Matthew Stafford, John Wolford, Bryce Perkins, Devlin Hodges

HB: Darrell Henderson Jr., Xavier Jones, Raymond Calais, Jake Funk

WR: Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, Jeremiah Haydel, Landen Akers

WR: DeSean Jackson, J.J. Koski, Tutu Atwell

WR: Robert Woods, Trishton Jackson, Ben Skowronek

TE: Tyler Higbee, Johnny Mundt, Brycen Hopkins, Kendall Blanton, Jaacob Harris, Kyle Markway

LT: Andrew Whitworth, Joe Noteboom, Tremayne Anchrum Jr., Max Pircher

LG: David Edwards, Jeremiah Kolone

C: Austin Corbett, Brian Allen, Coleman Shelton

RG: Bobby Evans, Jordan Meredith

RT: Rob Havenstein, Chandler Brewer, AJ Jackson

Defense

DE: A'Shawn Robinson, Eric Banks, Earnest Brown IV, Jonah Williams

NT: Sebastian Joseph-Day, Greg Gaines, Bobby Brown III, George Silvanic

DT: Aaron Donald, Marquise Copeland, John Daka, Micahel Hoecht

OLB: Justin Hollins, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Terrell Lewis, Maximilian Roberts

OLB: Leonard Floyd, Justin Lawler, Chris Garrett

ILB: Troy Reeder, Travin Howard, Ernest Jones

ILB: Kenny Young, Micah Kiser, Christian Rozeboom, Derek Moncrief

L CB: Darious Williams, Dont'e Deayon, Robert Rochell

R CB: Jalen Ramsey, David Long Jr., Kareem Orr

SS: Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott, J.R. Reed, Brontae Harris, Paris Ford

FS: Taylor Rapp, Terrell Burgess, JuJu Hughes, Jake Gervase, Troy Warner, Donovan Olumba

Special Teams

P: Johnny Hekker, Cory Bojorquez

K: Matt Gay, Austin MacGinnis

H: Johnny Hekker

LS: Matthew Orzech, Steven Wirtel

PR: Cooper Kupp

KR: Raymond Calais

Depth charts at this point in the year don't exactly hold much weight. It's still the early stages of training camp, the first preseason game has yet to be played and coaches remain evaluating their roster.

There isn't a whole lot of surprises in this release. Perhaps the two spots that could’ve seen a different facelift in the starting role: center, right guard and free safety.

The way it currently shapes up, Austin Corbett is the projected center, followed by Bobby Evan at right guard and Taylor Rapp at free safety. Those are all spots that the coaching staff will continue to evaluate throughout training camp.

Continue Reading: Intel on QB Matthew Stafford From SI's Albert Breer

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

Comments / 0

RamDigest

RamDigest

Los Angeles, CA
36
Followers
106
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

RamDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Los Angeles Rams

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Tutu Atwell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The Los Angeles Chargers#Aj Jackson Defense De#Paris Ford Fs#Si
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Random Ramsdom: Jalen Ramsey Intercepts Matthew Stafford

Los Angeles Rams’ Jalen Ramsey was recently welcomed into the Madden 99 club for a having the highest possible rating in the game along with five time 99 club member Aaron Donald. On day four of training camp during a starters vs starters competitive period, the four time pro bowl...
NFLlafbnetwork.com

That’s A Wrap On The Rams Training Camp

An NFL franchise’s offseason is a series of glimpses behind the curtain of the internal machinations of what that franchise’s team is up to. Each phase of the offseason is a preface to the next. The draft reveals what they want to invest in and what they value. OTA’s show...
NFLYardbarker

Listen: Who Is Charging Up The Rams Depth Chart?

The Los Angeles Rams prioritized skill positions in the 2021 NFL Draft, using four of its nine picks on receivers and running backs. However, plans with one receiver the team drafted might push him further up on the depth chart and could make him the most prominent rookie in the draft class.
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLNBC Sports

Brady opens up about mystery team that passed on him

One NFL organization made the mistake of putting another chip on Tom Brady's shoulder when he hit free agency last year. The former New England Patriots quarterback first mentioned the mystery team last month on The Shop: Uninterrupted on HBO. “One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, you’re sticking with that mother [expletive]?" Brady said.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL GM Says It’s ‘Over’ For 1 Star Quarterback

After last year’s perfect 11-0 start ended in disappointment, the Pittsburgh Steelers are eyeing another playoff trip in 2021. That means most of the pressure will lie with a 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger. As the 2020 season wore on, it became increasingly clear that the Steelers’ starting quarterback was far from...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs Linebacker Has Scary Message About Tom Brady

Tom Brady has been telling Father Time to take a hike for the better part of a decade. But a recent statement from one of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates about how he’s playing now is almost scary. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Buccaneers linebacker Devin White declared that...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Dropped Him Off At Training Camp

This summer marks the sixth NFL training camp for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, whose girlfriend sent him off in a generous fashion. Natalie Buffett, Prescott’s girlfriend, gave him a ride to Cowboys camp in Oxnard, California, taking time out to post a car selfie of the pair on Instagram before saying goodbye.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Comment On Playing Tom Brady

The first game of the NFL’s 2021 regular season should be a great one. The 2021 NFL regular season will open with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys. The Buccaneers are coming off a championship season in Year 1 of the Tom Brady era....
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jaguars Assistant Coach Gives Honest Assessment Of Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow drew a rave review from Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Schottenheimer on Saturday. Tebow spent his entire career playing quarterback until he announced his football comeback earlier this year – at tight end. The former Heisman winner has aspirations to make the Jaguars’ final 53-man roster. He’s off to a good start, from the sound of it,
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees received calls from Saints teammates over his Colin Kaepernick stance

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees’ final season in the NFL didn’t go as smoothly as he would have wanted it to be, thanks in large part to a controversial comment he made that reverberated throughout the league and even outside the realm of football. It could be remembered that Brees, during an interview with Yahoo Finance, associated kneeling — a form of protest initiated by Colin Kaepernick — during the playing of the national anthem with “disrespect” to the flag and what it represents.
NFLPosted by
102.5 WDVE

Pittsburgh Steelers Veteran Starter Announces Retirement From NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers veteran linebacker Vince Williams has notified the team of his retirement plans. The Steelers confirmed that Williams, 31, will retire ahead of what would have been his ninth NFL season, all of which were spent with the franchise. "Vince Williams notified us today that he will retire from...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Have Reportedly Claimed Former Packers Quarterback

The New England Patriots struggled to get consistent production at quarterback during the 2020 season leading to one of the worst outcomes of the Bill Belichick era. However, the franchise addressed the position at this year’s NFL Draft by selecting Alabama breakout Mac Jones in the first round. Although there’s...
NFLchatsports.com

Are the Steelers About to Release a Three-Headed Monster?

Once seen as a position that lacked a lot of depth, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Outside Linebacker spot suddenly may not be such a problem. T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith seemed to be the only two “sure things” considering they had a rookie (Quincy Roche) and well-traveled backup(Cassius Marsh) in reserve. That was before Melvin Ingram showed up.
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.

Comments / 0

Community Policy