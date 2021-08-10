Rams Release First Unofficial Depth Chart

Training camp is around the corner and with that comes the release of unofficial depth charts. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Rams released theirs ahead of Saturday's first preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Offense

QB: Matthew Stafford, John Wolford, Bryce Perkins, Devlin Hodges

HB: Darrell Henderson Jr., Xavier Jones, Raymond Calais, Jake Funk

WR: Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, Jeremiah Haydel, Landen Akers

WR: DeSean Jackson, J.J. Koski, Tutu Atwell

WR: Robert Woods, Trishton Jackson, Ben Skowronek

TE: Tyler Higbee, Johnny Mundt, Brycen Hopkins, Kendall Blanton, Jaacob Harris, Kyle Markway

LT: Andrew Whitworth, Joe Noteboom, Tremayne Anchrum Jr., Max Pircher

LG: David Edwards, Jeremiah Kolone

C: Austin Corbett, Brian Allen, Coleman Shelton

RG: Bobby Evans, Jordan Meredith

RT: Rob Havenstein, Chandler Brewer, AJ Jackson

Defense

DE: A'Shawn Robinson, Eric Banks, Earnest Brown IV, Jonah Williams

NT: Sebastian Joseph-Day, Greg Gaines, Bobby Brown III, George Silvanic

DT: Aaron Donald, Marquise Copeland, John Daka, Micahel Hoecht

OLB: Justin Hollins, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Terrell Lewis, Maximilian Roberts

OLB: Leonard Floyd, Justin Lawler, Chris Garrett

ILB: Troy Reeder, Travin Howard, Ernest Jones

ILB: Kenny Young, Micah Kiser, Christian Rozeboom, Derek Moncrief

L CB: Darious Williams, Dont'e Deayon, Robert Rochell

R CB: Jalen Ramsey, David Long Jr., Kareem Orr

SS: Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott, J.R. Reed, Brontae Harris, Paris Ford

FS: Taylor Rapp, Terrell Burgess, JuJu Hughes, Jake Gervase, Troy Warner, Donovan Olumba

Special Teams

P: Johnny Hekker, Cory Bojorquez

K: Matt Gay, Austin MacGinnis

H: Johnny Hekker

LS: Matthew Orzech, Steven Wirtel

PR: Cooper Kupp

KR: Raymond Calais

Depth charts at this point in the year don't exactly hold much weight. It's still the early stages of training camp, the first preseason game has yet to be played and coaches remain evaluating their roster.

There isn't a whole lot of surprises in this release. Perhaps the two spots that could’ve seen a different facelift in the starting role: center, right guard and free safety.

The way it currently shapes up, Austin Corbett is the projected center, followed by Bobby Evan at right guard and Taylor Rapp at free safety. Those are all spots that the coaching staff will continue to evaluate throughout training camp.

Continue Reading: Intel on QB Matthew Stafford From SI's Albert Breer

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.