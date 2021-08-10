Michael Thomas Landing Spots: 3 teams that should trade for the Saints WR

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe relationship between WR Michael Thomas and the New Orleans Saints appears to be dissolving in a very public way. With the Saints seemingly upset by Thomas’ decision to delay surgery and Thomas hinting at more behind the scenes, could we see Thomas on his way out of New Orleans in the coming weeks and months? If Thomas was to seek a trade, what could be the potential landing spots for the Saints WR?

