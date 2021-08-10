Cancel
Health

Ho-Chunk Reissues Mask Mandate for Gaming Locations

By Casey Nelson
wtaq.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWITTENBERG, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Ho-Chunk tribe has reissued an indoor mask mandate for all its gaming locations. This includes all Ho-Chunk hotel locations, all Whitetail Crossing locations and all Ho-Chunk RV locations. In addition to the face mandate, the practice of social distancing measures will be in effect as...

wtaq.com

