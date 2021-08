No country artist crossed over to the pop charts in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s with as much ease as Kenny Rogers. In a stretch between 1979 and 1983, Rogers amassed eight Top Ten singles. “Through The Years,” found on Rogers’ 1981 album Share Your Love, came up a bit short of that mark, settling in at No. 12. But you could argue that its themes of love and fidelity strengthening over time have made it one of his most enduring songs.