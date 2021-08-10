In-person Flatlands Dance Film Festival coming August 28th

Director Laura Chiaramonte has announced that the 2021 Flatlands Dance Film Festival will be an in-person event, with limited seating and COVID protocols in place. To be held the evening of August 28th, FDFF will feature Can You Bring It: Bill T. Jones and D-Man in the Waters, "a documentary that traces the remarkable history and legacy of one of the most important works of art to come out of the age of AIDS." A poignant choice in light of the current ongoing global pandemic," the film explores how "as a group of young dancers reconstructs the dance, they learn about this oft forgotten history and deepen their understanding of the power of art in a time of plague."