Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Urbana, IL

In-person Flatlands Dance Film Festival coming August 28th

By Debra Domal
smilepolitely.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector Laura Chiaramonte has announced that the 2021 Flatlands Dance Film Festival will be an in-person event, with limited seating and COVID protocols in place. To be held the evening of August 28th, FDFF will feature Can You Bring It: Bill T. Jones and D-Man in the Waters, "a documentary that traces the remarkable history and legacy of one of the most important works of art to come out of the age of AIDS." A poignant choice in light of the current ongoing global pandemic," the film explores how "as a group of young dancers reconstructs the dance, they learn about this oft forgotten history and deepen their understanding of the power of art in a time of plague."

smilepolitely.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Urbana, IL
Urbana, IL
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Film#Art#Museum#Covid#Fdff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy