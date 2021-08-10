Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

Regain hair beauty with an exceptional hair mask: efficient keratin treatment at home

FingerLakes1
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStriving to nourish, moisturize, regenerate your hair, you must be sure you have chosen the right keratin hair mask that can make a difference to how your hair looks, boost its health, make it stronger and shinier. Thus, struggling with frizzy hair or having too damaged hair, you can have more control over it with the keratin hair mask of superior quality with the properly designed formula intended for efficient repairing and quick restoration.

fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Good Hair#Natural Hair#Hair Texture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Related
Skin CarePosted by
FIRST For Women

This Vitamin Deficiency Causes Hair Fall, Vision Loss, and Skin Problems

As we get older, it becomes especially important that our diets are full of a wide range of nutrients that support longevity. Vitamin A, for example, is needed for us to keep generating new tissues as well as repair cells like those in the eyes. However, it’s possible that we can become deficient in vitamin A if we’re not consuming enough of certain foods. Below, check out how vitamin A deficiency can affect your hair, skin, and vision, other symptoms to look out for, and how you can boost your levels naturally.
Hair CareMic

The 4 best hair vitamins for faster hair growth

When you've tried trims, masks, or scalp-stimulating products and your hair simply doesn't seem to want to grow, the best hair vitamins for faster hair growth can help to nourish strands from the inside out. Still, it's important that you choose one that's well-suited to your needs and contains high-quality ingredients. That's why I got in touch with two experts for more guidance: Andrea Paul, M.D., a medical advisor to the brand Illuminate Labs, and Kasey Nichols, N.M.D., a licensed naturopathic doctor and medical contributor to RaveReviews.org.
Hair CarePosted by
HelloGiggles

This Thickening Hair Treatment Comes Recommended By Hairstylists of 40 Years

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com. As someone with curly hair, I distinctly remember searching, nay, pleading with the universe to come out with de-volumizing products during my tween years. The lack of defining products for 3B curls was a travesty, so color me surprised to now nurture an abiding love for hair thickening oils and shampoos. Pandemic hair loss, along with showering...less, will do that to you—but thankfully, one effective French brand has dominated the niche.
Hair CarePosted by
Shape Magazine

Shoppers with Thinning Hair Are Calling This Growth Serum a 'Miracle Treatment'

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com by Maya Gandara. Hair loss and hair thinning can be complete confidence killers. Those who experience these on a regular basis and view them as concerns may feel it's an uphill battle never to be won. But losing hope just isn't an option, especially when hero formulas like the Rene Furterer Triphasic Recreational Concentrated Serum (Buy It, $74, renefurtererusa.com) exist. The fast-acting serum rectifies the main factors that contribute to hair loss — and people are calling the results they've seen a miracle.
Skin CareThought Catalog

How To Get Rid Of Dark Spots And Hyperpigmentation

Let’s be honest, we all want bright skin, but the regular occurrence of dark spots and hyperpigmentation can be annoying and can affect your self-esteem. Others may not even notice it, but when you see those spots staring back at you in the mirror, you just want to find a way to get rid of them.
Hair CareWilliston Daily Herald

4 common reasons people lose their hair

Shedding a small amount of hair each day is normal. In fact, minor hair loss often is a sign that the body is growing new, healthy hair to replace old hair. But there may be cause for concern when more than 100 hairs per day are caught in the bristles of a brush or at the bottom of the shower drain.
CancerKCRA.com

Innovative cooling treatment prevents hair loss during chemotherapy

OMAHA, Neb. — Jennifer Bruck’s hair began growing back after her treatment for stage 1B breast cancer in 2019. But the following year, she was diagnosed with stage 4 metastasized breast cancer. "I lost all my hair during that treatment and very quickly, within two weeks of starting that treatment,...
Hair CareKankakee Daily Journal

The mystery of hair conditioners solved

Hair conditioners fall into general categories according to what they do and the problems they solve. Using the wrong product for the specific condition of your hair will produce disappointing results. For example: If your hair is thin and fine, you are not going to be happy with an industrial-strength conditioner for thick, coarse, frizzy or color-treated hair.
Hair CarePosted by
Health

The 11 Best Shampoos for Hair Growth, According to Experts and Reviews

If you're noticing a lot of strands accumulating in your shower drain, don't panic—hair loss is more common than you may think. It's actually normal to lose between 50 and 100 hairs a day, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association. And if you're wondering what's causing your shedding, thinning, or hair loss, just know that genetics, hormones, illness, medication, childbirth, stress, and even how you style your hair can all play a role.
Skin CareIn Style

Want to Permanently Get Rid of Underarm Odor, Sweat, and Hair in Just One Day?

Much like pretty much anyone who wears deodorant or anti-perspirant, I'm not very fond of my own underarm sweat — or odor, or hair. And although I don't have hyperhidrosis, making the switch to natural deo (aka the type that doesn't block sweat, and sometimes the scent if we're being honest) a few years ago solidified my sentiments.
Hair CarePhys.org

Treating the 'root' cause of baldness with a dissolvable microneedle patch

Although some people say that baldness is the "new sexy," for those losing their hair, it can be distressing. An array of over-the-counter remedies are available, but most of them don't focus on the primary causes: oxidative stress and insufficient circulation. Now, researchers reporting in ACS Nano have designed a preliminary microneedle patch containing cerium nanoparticles to combat both problems, regrowing hair in a mouse model faster than a leading treatment.
Hair CareTODAY.com

How to use rosemary oil for hair growth

Our editors independently selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. If you've noticed that your hair...
Hair CarePosted by
FIRST For Women

This Plant Extract Could Help You Regrow Your Thinning Hair

As we get older, beauty issues like hair loss seem to become more of a problem. While we can’t do anything to stop our bodies from reacting to hormonal changes, we can still make small efforts to take care of our hair and scalp. Using ingredients like kale extract, for example, could be a great way to strengthen our hair and reduce fall out.
Hair CareNew Haven Register

How to Get Rid of Those Pesky, Painful Ingrown Hairs

Hair removal is not without its challenges. There’s the potential for razor burn and there’s always the possibility of nicking your face (or god forbid your groin) with an extremely sharp blade. It can also be incredibly time-consuming, and if you’re more of a waxer, it can be incredibly costly. But by far the worst part of removing the hair from your body is the fear of developing a pesky, painful — not to mention unsightly — ingrown hair.

Comments / 0

Community Policy