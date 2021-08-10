I’m Standing on a Million Lives Season 2 Episode 6 RELEASE DATE and TIME, COUNTDOWN, Where To Watch Hyakuman no Inochi no Ue ni Ore wa Tatte Iru

The Owl House is an American TV show, and it’s become particularly famous amongst the audience for representing the LGBTQ community. The story is about a young girl in her teens who is very passionate about fantasy and lands in a very different world by opening up a portal that was not meant to be opened by her. This world goes by the name of ‘The boiling Isles.’ There she meets a devilish witch who gives the show the owl effect as the show’s name goes. There’s an introduction to a King who is a roommate of the witch, and he considers himself to be the supreme one amongst the devils.