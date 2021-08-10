Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

HotelPlanner merges with Reservations.com, plans public listing via SPAC

By Jill Menze
phocuswire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rise of special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) in online travel continues with the merger of HotelPlanner and Reservations.com, which plan to go public through the SPAC Astrea Acquisitions Corp. The combined company, which is valued at an enterprise value of $567.1 million, will take the HotePlanner name and list...

www.phocuswire.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Agents#Global Travel#Travel Technology#Hotels#Hoteplanner#Meetings Com#Cagr#Astrea Acquisition Corp#Hotelplanner Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Business Travel
Related
EconomyBusiness Insider

Hyatt Hotels To Acquire Apple Leisure Group For $2.7 Bln In Cash

(RTTNews) - Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H) said that it agreed to acquire Apple Leisure Group or ALG, a luxury resort-management services, travel and hospitality group, from affiliates of each of KKR and KSL Capital Partners, LLC for $2.7 billion in cash. Hyatt expects to fund more than 80 percent of...
Lifestyleswfinstitute.org

From Private Equity Hands to Hyatt Hotels, Apple Leisure Group Finds a Home

Apple Leisure Group is a U.S. travel and hospitality conglomerate focused on packaged travel and resort/brand management in Mexico, the Caribbean, Hispanic America, Europe, and the Middle East. It is the parent corporation of resort and brand management company AMResorts. Apple Leisure Group is a seller of all-inclusive vacation packages.
BusinessNBC San Diego

Activist Fund Starboard Helps Data Center Firm Cyxtera Close Its Valuation Gap Via SPAC Merger

Company: Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) Business: Cyxtera is a global leader in the data center colocation and interconnection services. The company operates a footprint of more than 60 data centers around the world, providing services to more than 2,300 leading enterprises and U.S. federal government agencies. It provides data center, colocation, enterprise application cloud computing, hybrid cloud, cyber security, and analytics solutions to government, enterprises, and service providers. It offers Cyxtera Portal, enabling customers to monitor, manage, and control their digital infrastructure from a single, dedicated platform; colocation services; data center services; Cyxtera Extensible Data Center platform, a platform that transforms IT infrastructure design, configuration, and deployment. The company also provides AppGate SDP, a network security platform to secure any application; and AppGate Insight, which provides cloud and network architects visibility into all of the network traffic. In addition, it offers threat analytics, safe browsing, and detect monitoring services.
EconomyTravelPulse

Hyatt To Acquire Apple Leisure Group, Doubling Global Resorts Footprint

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire leading North American resort-management, travel and hospitality group Apple Leisure Group (ALG) for a cash amount of $2.7 billion. The purchase from affiliates of capital market company KKR and private equity company KSL Capital Partners, LLC,...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Lending platform Kredivo to go public via $2.5 billion SPAC merger

(Reuters) - FinAccel on Monday agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm, valuing the parent of Indonesian buy now, pay later platform Kredivo at about $2.5 billion, a further sign of consolidation in the fast-growing sector. The deal follows Square Inc's move to purchase buy now,...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Abri SPAC I, Inc. Announces Closing Of $50 Million Initial Public Offering

Abri SPAC I, Inc. (the "Company" or "Abri") (Nasdaq:ASPAU) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 5,000,000 units. The units were sold at a price of $10.00 per unit, resulting in total gross proceeds of $50,000,000, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one redeemable warrant to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per share.
Economyphocuswire.com

HumanForest adds £2.3M in funding for London e-bike launch

Micro-mobility platform HumanForest has closed a pre-Series A funding round of £2.3 million. The company, which plans to launch its e-bike service in London next month, raised £1.3 million via a crowdfunding campaign late last year, bringing its total funding to £4.5 million. HumanForest, which was founded by former Cabify...
Posted by
pymnts

Cineworld Considers US Public Listing

Movie theater operator Cineworld Group Plc is mulling a public listing in the U.S. amid its attempt to rebound from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Cineworld, which is based in London, has brought in most of its global profits in the U.S. since 2018, when it acquired Regal Entertainment. Coronavirus-related closures and movie studios choosing streaming platforms to unveil their new releases have crippled movie theaters’ earning potential.
Economyphocuswire.com

SendSquared raises $1M for guest communications platform

SendSquared, a marketing communications platform for hotels and resorts, has raised $1 million in seed funding. The investment for the Minneapolis-based company comes from private equity firm Cobalt Capital Partners. SendSquared says it will use the funds to enhance its product and expand sales, marketing and product development teams. Nicholas...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Air Taxi Service Joby Goes Public In SPAC Deal

Aerial rideshare company Joby Aviation went public Wednesday (Aug. 11) following a “business combination” with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Reinvent Technology Partners that values Joby at $4.5 billion, according to a press release. “Aviation connects the world in critically important ways, but today it does that at the expense...
TrafficStreetInsider.com

Blockchain Company Concordium to Build a Next-gen Mass Transit Systems Together With Mobility Firm Swvl, Which is Going Public Via SPAC Merger

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. A Swiss blockchain company Concordium announced today a partnership with the Dubai-based mobility firm Swyl to build a next-gen mass transit system. The latter provides semi-private alternatives to public transportation for individuals...
Businessbizjournals

Cannabis website Leafly announces plan to go public through SPAC merger

Digital cannabis marketplace Leafly is going public through a merger with the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Merida Merger Corp. I, the companies announced Monday. The deal puts the combined company's enterprise value at about $385 million and its equity value at $532 million, and the merger is expected to generate proceeds of up to $161.5 million, depending on any redemptions from Merida stockholders. The companies expect the deal to close in the fourth quarter, and the combined company will adopt the Leafly name and trade on the Nasdaq under LFLY.
Marketsphocuswire.com

STARTUP STAGE: Buoy helps vacation rentals maximize revenue through data

Buoy uses an in-house developed "buoyancy point" algorithm and dashboard enabling vacation rental owners and managers to make data-informed decisions on pricing. The company, which launched at the beginning of August, will go through the Techstars accelerator program later this year. What is your 30-second pitch to investors?. Vacation rental...

Comments / 0

Community Policy