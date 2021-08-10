NCDOT: Volunteers needed for statewide litter sweep

RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Transportation needs volunteers to help clean up trash along roads during the Adopt-A-Highway Fall Litter Sweep, which starts next month.

Each April and September, NCDOT asks volunteers to help remove litter from roadsides. Volunteers from local businesses, schools, nonprofits, churches, municipalities, law enforcement and community groups play an important role in keeping North Carolina’s roads clean. The fall litter sweep will take place Sept. 11-25.

Volunteers can now sign up online, according to NCDOT.

“Since this year began, NCDOT and our partner organizations have picked up more than 8.5 million pounds of litter,” said David Harris, state roadside engineer.

“We need everyone’s help to keep that momentum. The Litter Sweep is a great opportunity to get outdoors with family and friends and work alongside NCDOT to ensure North Carolina remains a beautiful place to live and work,” Harris added.

Volunteers can request cleanup supplies such as trash bags, gloves and safety vests from local NCDOT county maintenance offices.

All volunteers are encouraged to follow proper COVID-19 safety guidance. This includes wearing face masks and gloves at all times and keeping 6 feet apart from other volunteers. Anyone who has been recently diagnosed with or exposed to COVID-19 should refrain from participating.

For more information, visit the Litter Sweep web page or call 919-707-2970.