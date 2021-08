WHITE BIRD —- The White Bird Community Library wants to let our community know it is working on the 2022 edition of the calendar. Now is the time for folks to make any changes to listings on the calendar for their families. We have edit sheets at the library. People can stop by when they are open and give them changes. Or they may call and leave a message 208-507-3240. For those who are new to the area, this calendar features some aspect of history in the White Bird/Salmon River region. The 2021 calendar featured past rodeo queens and the history of surrounding area rodeos. The calendars are always very informative and help keep track of the birthdays and anniversaries of residents. The sale of the calendars helps to financially support the library.