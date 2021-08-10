Number of children sick with COVID-19 at Le Bonheur doubles in a week

The number of children showing up to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital sick with COVID-19 has more than doubled in a week.

Le Bonheur said Tuesday afternoon that 19 children (17 reported Tuesday morning) are currently hospitalized there, with six of them in the ICU. One waited in the ER for a bed to open.

Last week, Le Bonheur said it had eight kids with COVID-19, with two in critical care.

The children's hospital now accounts for nearly half of all serious pediatric cases in Tennessee. And doctors said unfortunately, this will be the case for the next several weeks.