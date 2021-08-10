Governor Lamont Advises Connecticut Residents To Prepare for High Temperatures Over Next Several Days

Cooling Centers Are Open Across the State and Can Be Located by Calling 2-1-1 (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont is advising Connecticut residents, particularly those who are among the most vulnerable, to take precautions ahead of the high temperatures that are forecast to impact the state over the next several days, which is estimated to begin around the morning of Wednesday, August 11, 2021 and last through the evening of Friday, August 13, 2021.