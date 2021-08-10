Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Construction Starts on Art-Centric 21c Museum Hotel

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Before long, the vacant YMCA building in downtown west will be teeming with life — and penguins. Construction has already begun to turn the 10-story building into a 21c Museum Hotel, a Louisville-based brand that renovates historic buildings into boutique hotels and fills their lobbies with modern art — including, at every location so far, whimsical statues of the flightless bird.

