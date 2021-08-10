Cancel
Potsdam, NY

Heather DiFino Appointed Director of Career Services at Clarkson University

clarkson.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeather DiFino has been named the Director of Career Services at Clarkson University. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology and Music History & Literature from SUNY Geneseo and her Master of Science degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from Syracuse University. DiFino says she looks forward to working with Clarkson students on their career development and professional journey, as well as engaging with an outstanding list of employer partners.

