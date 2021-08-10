Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Purdue project will help bring digital agriculture teaching to high schools

By Writers
High Plains Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePurdue University is retooling its online Precision Agriculture course and adding a target audience—high school agriculture teachers who prepare students to go on in what’s increasingly an information technology-centric field. The revamped course with a focus on digital agriculture, developed with a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, will...

www.hpj.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Precision Agriculture#Agriculture Industry#Agronomy Essentials#Purdue Online#Digital Agriculture#Usda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
West Lafayette, INInside Indiana Business

Purdue to Offer Digital Ag Course

WEST LAFAYETTE - Purdue University is revamping its online Precision Agriculture course and gearing it towards high school agriculture teachers. The course will focus on digital agriculture and was developed with a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The course also will be offered through the Purdue Agronomy e-Learning...
Illinois Stateksut.org

Illinois Is The First State To Have High Schools Teach News Literacy

Between the contentious 2020 presidential election and the pandemic, the past few years have been a perfect storm for misinformation on the internet. Illinois is leading the charge to fight that. It's the first state to require high schools to teach news literacy classes. Peter Medlin of member station WNIJ reports.
Indiana State953wiki.com

U.S. Department of Education Approves Indiana’s Plan for Use of American Rescue Plan Funds to Support K-12 Schools and Students, Distributes Remaining $666 Million To State

Focus on the students most impacted by the pandemic. Indiana ARP ESSER State Plan Highlights Total ARP ESSER allocation for Indiana: $ 1,996,145,076 ARP ESSER funding released to Indiana on March 24, 2021: $ 1,329,822,704 ARP ESSER funding released to Indiana on August 12, 2021: $ 666,322,372 2020-2021 Preliminary Statewide Enrollment: 1,033,964 Top Priorities within Indiana’s Plan: • Strengthen primary literacy instruction, including by helping schools and communities strengthen, expand, and create effective K-12 pathways & linkages to postsecondary opportunities, and supporting schools to meet the needs of educators as schools re-open in the fall. • Improve guidance, support, and accessible data for those recruiting, educating, and mentoring rising educators. • Invest in a modernized data system to accurately report performance data and inform local decision-making. • Develop a suite of multidisciplinary online courses that can be deployed virtually or in-person. Highlights of Indiana’s Plan: • Returning to In Person Learning in 2021: All Indiana schools are expected to return to inperson instruction for the 2021-2022 school year. • Safely Reopening Schools and Sustaining Safe Operations: The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) will continue to work alongside the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) to provide guidance on safely maintaining the health of students, educators, and other staff. • Addressing the Academic Impact of Lost Instructional Time & Investing in Summer Learning and Expanded Afterschool Programs: IDOE will be soliciting public comment through September 5 to inform its selection of evidence-based interventions to address the impact of lost instructional time, summer learning, and afterschool programs. Interventions that may incentivize and support local communities to reimagine educational opportunities and multidisciplinary course frameworks. • Staffing to Support Students’ Needs: IDOE will launch a program to provide over $2.5 million in ARP ESSER funds and IDEA, Part B funds to support licensure in high-need areas based on the Indiana Licensure Report. This report is made publicly available to assist LEAs in identifying gaps in licensure and identify high-need areas. This program will support licensure in special education and build on existing English learning licensure with the goal of assisting over 500 educators secure adequate licensure and avoid emergency placements for high-need areas. • When Indiana LEA Use of Funds Plans were Due: June 25, 2021.
Agriculturegloballandscapesforum.org

The Food Systems, Land Use and Restoration (FOLUR) Impact Program

The Food Systems, Land Use and Restoration (FOLUR) Impact Program is based on the growing recognition that food production systems and land use must improve for the health of people, planet and economies. With a commitment of $307 million from the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and expected additional co-financing, FOLUR will promote sustainable integrated landscapes and efficient food value chains at scale.
Agriculturewhitehallledger.com

OpEd: Help Bring Fairness Back Into the Agricultural Industry

Perhaps one of the most personal decisions you can make every day is deciding what to eat. But what happens when multinational corporations in the agricultural industry take that power away from the individual by using their size, wealth and power to determine the price and selection on our grocery shelves?
Framingham, MAframingham.edu

McAuliffe Center Receives $50K grant to provide project-based environmental learning to local high school age youth and their communities

As Climate Change-fueled weather continues to wreak havoc across the globe this summer, Framingham State’s Christa McAuliffe Center for Integrated Science Learning is aiming to inspire the next generation of scientists and environmental activists who will confront this growing crisis. The Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) recently awarded...
Phoenix, AZgcu.edu

Teaching Tuesday: 3 Self-Help Strategies for Students

As we continue to focus on building positive and safe learning environments for the upcoming semester, we can apply some strategies to help students with self-management skills. Students and families will be more engaged and better equipped to manage stress and emotions when they are prepared with self-help strategies to use in varied learning environments.
Agricultureagrinews-pubs.com

Celebrating Youth in Agriculture Project Contest

Has your child been working on a 4-H/FFA project this year? Then enter the AgriNews Celebrating Youth in Agriculture Project Contest for a chance to win! Submit a photo of your child with their project, along with a short description, and they could win a $50 prize! There are six categories in which to enter. Two winners will be awarded in each category – one winner chosen by a panel of 4-H/FFA judges and one by a vote from AgriNews readers. Enter Now-August 26.
Hollister, MObransontrilakesnews.com

Hollister High School teacher gets grant for monster project

A Hollister High School teacher is the recipient of a $400 grant through the Western Governors University Missouri’s ‘Fund My Classroom’ initiative. Family and consumer science teacher, Beth Taylor, was awarded the grant to help fund materials needed for students in her apparel and textile science course to design and create monsters for a project, according to a press release from WGU Missouri.
Modesto, CASacramento Bee

$5.7 million project will give a Modesto high school its first fitness center

Principal Nathan Schar has talked about bringing a fitness center to Johansen High School since he started his position nine years ago. Without a proper facility, students in the school’s weight training class have used a converted dance room and classroom on the second floor of the gymnasium, Schar said. The space was too crowded and became unsafe.
AgricultureHastings Star Gazette

Bring local foods to your school: Department of Agriculture has grants available

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is looking for proposals for two Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation grants that increase local purchasing in Farm to School programs. According to a news release from the department, school districts could receive a total of $748,000 to go towards purchasing Minnesota grown foods. The...
Big Sandy, MTbigsandymountaineer.com

Big Sandy Schools have filled teaching positions, but still need help

Big Sandy Schools has filled all of the open teaching positions for the upcoming school year. With businesses and other organizations struggling to fill open positions, the public school system isn’t immune from the labor shortage crunch. Kelly Haaland, the superintendent of Big Sandy Schools, replied to my question about how hiring is going with a simple, “We are done.”
Educationbrproud.com

Schools receive free hot spots and internet to help bridge digital divide

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– While virtual learning isn’t the norm this year, there is still a big need for internet access and AT&T stepped in. With COVID-19 cases surging in Louisiana and schools are quickly approaching, having access to the internet is more important now than ever. “We want children...
Alberton, MTValley Press-Mineral Independent

Alberton School changing model of teaching

The American families that were adored in black-and-white on early television in shows such as "Father Knows Best," "My Three Sons," "Leave it to Beaver," "Ozzie & Harriet" are all gone, if they ever actually did exist in those idyllic settings. Today's culture would be shocking to those studio families....
Educationmercercountyoutlook.net

Should Schools Teach The 1619 Project? Some Are Already Doing That

(8-2-21) The 1619 Project was created by New York Times reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones to mark the 400th anniversary of when enslaved people were first brought to colonial America. Author. Nikole Hannah-Jones is a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter covering racial injustice for The New York Times Magazine and creator of the landmark...

Comments / 0

Community Policy