Paid Leave Proves Critical for Talent Retention

From ConstructionDive: When advocating for paid family leave, Shama Skinner points to her own pregnancies as praxis. “There’s a term that is used for the first three months of the baby’s life — they call it the fourth trimester. I see why they do, because there’s still such a close connection between the mother and baby during that time,” she told HR Dive. “I know it’s not like this for everybody, but my personal experience was that I really needed to be at home and dedicated to my baby.”