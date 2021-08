The living room is the center of your home, and the right chairs help make it a comfortable and inviting place to hang out. Whether you’re entertaining friends or gathering your family for a movie night, a few cozy chairs ensure that everyone will have a place to perch. The huge amount of designs available means that you can find the perfect model for your taste, whether you’re looking for a cushy recliner or an elegant accent chair. To help you make a great choice for your own home, we’ve gathered up some of the best living room chairs available online. Keep reading to check out our favorites.