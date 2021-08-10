Cancel
Banner County, NE

Hackberry Fire response command transferring back to local authorities

By News Channel Nebraska
Sand Hills Express
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANNER COUNTY — With the Hackberry Fire nearing full containment, state officials are transferring command of the response to the blaze back to local authorities. According to the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Banner County Fire Department will have authority. In the same update, NEMA says incident command and local officials report the fire to have burned an estimated 6,000 acres.

