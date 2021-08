MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Keys are under a Tropical Storm Warning as the center of Tropical Depression Fred moves along the northern coast of Cuba. As of 11 AM, the center of Fred was about 270 miles southeast of Key West and moving west-northwest at 12 mph with sustained winds of 35 mph. (CBS4) Fred is producing heavy rain across the portions of eastern Cuba. Although Fred remained poorly organized on Friday morning, it’s forecast to re-strengthen into a tropical storm Friday night or Saturday as it moves over very warm waters. Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for...