Albany, NY

County News

albanycounty.com
 4 days ago

Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus. As of yesterday, 67.4% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 62.4% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 78.2%. More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

www.albanycounty.com

