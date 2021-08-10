New Search for New Administrator, Highway Work Continues

The City of Lamar will have to wait a longer period until a new city administrator is selected. Mayor Kirk Crespin reiterated his remarks from an earlier facebook update that no candidate was chosen from the short list of two who visited Lamar recently. During the Monday evening council meeting on August 9th, Mayor Kirk Crespin stated that the search will continue for a new administrator for the City of Lamar following an impasse with the council and the selected candidate. In an earlier statement regarding the outcome, Crespin noted, “After some negotiation and deliberation, we could not agree on the terms of employment, and our offer was rescinded. The Council and I agree that the City Administrator position is very important for our community and we agree that we cannot settle for anything less than the right candidate for our community. Over the past three months, the Mayor Pro-Tem and I have shared the duties of the Interim City Administrator for the City of Lamar. In working with our very experienced Department Heads, this temporary solution has been very successful and it has given us the opportunity to take our time to find the right candidate for our city.”