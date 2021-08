The Gladiolus Festival Association has announced Garry Hunte as the 2021 Grand Marshal and he will be honored at the Grand Street parade at 3 p.m. Saturday. Hunte retired from the Glad Fest Board after being a member for 40 years. He was the parade marshal for somewhere around 25 years, he also served as treasurer for many years. When asked how he got involved, he said that when he was in his early twenties and his dad owned the Union 76 station at Dixie and 4th streets, they entered the window-decorating contest during the Glad Fest.