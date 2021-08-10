Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

A Spooky, Monster-Themed Mini Golf Course In New Jersey Is Fun For The Whole Family

By Rebecca
Posted by 
Only In New Jersey
Only In New Jersey
 4 days ago

Most kids and adults agree: spooky stuff is fun. That’s why we were thrilled to discover Monster Mini Golf, a monster-themed mini golf course in Paramus, New Jersey, that’s fun for the whole family. The golf course is a visual treat, and there are surprises around every hole on this course.

We’re aware that these uncertain times are limiting many aspects of life. While we continue to feature destinations that make our state wonderful, please take proper precautions or add them to your bucket list to see at a later date. If you know of a local business that could use some extra support during these times, please nominate them here: onlyinyourstate.com/nominate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i23AP_0bNa593X00
This building in Paramus, New Jersey, may look nondescript from the outside, but inside is the spookiest playground you'll find in the state.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RnFFy_0bNa593X00
This indoor mini golf course is glow in the dark and monster-themed.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Y1tS_0bNa593X00
The course has 18 holes and each one is a total delight.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RfU4p_0bNa593X00
Monster Mini Golf is a fun indoor activity, and it's affordable, too.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f9kbz_0bNa593X00
Once you're done golfing, head over to the arcade.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pn7nK_0bNa593X00
With all these activities, Monster Mini Golf is the perfect place to host a birthday party.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ieda0_0bNa593X00
We love a theme, and Monster Mini Golf delivers.

If Paramus doesn’t work for you, don’t worry. There are multiple Monster Mini Golf locations in New Jersey: Cherry Hill, Eatontown, and Fairfield. Find the one closest near you and book a trip ASAP!

Comments / 0

Only In New Jersey

Only In New Jersey

3K+
Followers
350
Post
487K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In New Jersey is for people who LOVE the Garden State. We publish one New Jersey article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Mini Golf#Asap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Only In New Jersey

This Ice Cream Parlor In New Jersey Makes Everything From Scratch

If there’s one food that’s almost universally loved, it has to be ice cream, right? It’s a deliciously sweet treat, and it evokes plenty of childhood nostalgia. So naturally, we’re always on the hunt for the *best* ice cream in New Jersey. There are plenty of contenders, but one that really sticks out is an ice cream parlor that serves the freshest desserts. Let’s take a look at this delightful New Jersey creamery…
Red Bank, NJPosted by
Only In New Jersey

The Cheese Cave In New Jersey Serves Grilled Cheeses To Die For

The perfect grilled cheese: it’s an elusive item. It sounds like such a simple meal, but despite the limited ingredients — cheese, bread, butter — plenty of places mess up the grilled cheese. Luckily, there are many eateries in New Jersey that serve grilled cheeses that will blow your mind. One favorite in particular is sold […] The post The Cheese Cave In New Jersey Serves Grilled Cheeses To Die For appeared first on Only In Your State.
Paramus, NJPosted by
94.3 The Point

Iconic New Jersey restaurant closes, a victim of the pandemic

A popular North Jersey landmark, the Fireplace Restaurant in Paramus, has closed after 65 years due to the losses it incurred during the pandemic. In an Instagram post, the owners of the Fireplace said, “Over the past months, we have had an increasingly difficult time covering the costs of running our restaurant. We would like to say thank you to all of our loyal patrons who have supported us during our 65 years. It has been an honor serving you.”
spectrumlocalnews.com

Taste of East Syracuse has fun for the whole family

If you're looking for something fun to do, the Taste of East Syracuse is taking over the Village Hall Tuesday night. Beginning at 5:30 p.m., it has plenty of fun planned for the whole family. There will be live music, activites for the kids, including a bounce house, and of...
capradio.org

New Jersey Parents Add Identical Triplets To Their Family

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Medical experts say the odds of having identical triplets are about one in 200 million. Babies Anastasia, Olivia and Nadia were delivered safely, and are at home with their two older sisters. Follow us for more stories like this. CapRadio provides a...
Milwaukee, WIOn Milwaukee

on/family fun

Are you ready to jump around on The World's Biggest Bounce House?. The Big Bounce America's 2021 tour is coming back to the Milwaukee area this month and it's bringing the world's largest bounce house.
Posted by
Only In Wisconsin

Visit Lakeside Park In Fond Du Lac For A Whole Day Of Family Fun

A magical little park in Fond du Lac is the perfect family escape, offering a mix of beautiful scenery and fun activities for kids. It’s an easy drive from Milwaukee, Madison, and Green Bay, and it catches come cool lake breezes so it’s a great escape for a warm summer day. Here’s what you need to know about Fond du Lac’s Lakeside Park.
Recipesnorthernvirginiamag.com

Summer Cooking With The Whole Family

Connecting to what you love has never been more important. That’s why Cox has partnered with a local blogger to share how she uses technology to bring her family together with summer cooking. Meet Sara LaFountain, a local northern Virginia blogger, mom to 5, and an expert at feeding children...
KSDK

Fun for the whole family at Swing-A-Round Fun Town

FENTON, Mo. — Who doesn’t enjoy an exciting birthday party or company outing where there is more than just one thing to do?. Show Me St. Louis reporter Malik Wilson stopped by a place where ‘Only Fun is Allowed’. Swing-A-Round Fun Town has mini golf, go karts, bumper boats, batting...
Southampton, NYdanspapers.com

Discover East End Fun for the Whole Family, Aug. 13–17, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Plan ahead for days of fun and enjoyment with the entire family at these five Hamptons and North Fork activities from August 13–18, 2021. Then peruse our list of excellent local places to go any day you choose!. Top 5 Events...
Apparelromper.com

38 Pairs Of Halloween Socks To Put The Whole Family In A Spooky Mood

I am the kind of person who goes all out with my holiday attire. You’ll find me and my kids in matching pumpkin tees all fall long followed by reindeer antlers in December. If you want to rock a head-to-toe holiday look this spooky season, these Halloween socks for the whole family are exactly what you need to complete an outfit. They totally give new meaning to the phrase “scare your socks off.”
Weatherford, OKwdnonline.com

Golf tournament, family fun night coming soon

The Weatherford Hospital Foundation is having a Light up the Fairways event August 6, to raise money for the Weatherford Regional Hospital. In addition to the golf tournament, the event will feature some new fun and games. “We’re going to have a putting contest, a glass chipping contest and a...
1380kcim.com

Glidden FFA Fun Days Promises Fun For Whole Family Starting Thursday

Glidden will be welcoming hundreds of visitors later this week as organizers finish final preparations for the 2021 Glidden FFA Fun Days. The event begins the evening of Thursday, Aug. 5 when the carnival rides open in downtown. At 3 p.m. on Friday is the Iowa Savings Bank penny dive at the Glidden Aquatic Center with the all-school reunion at 6 p.m. and the greased pig contest starting at 7 p.m. in the ballpark on the west side of town. Glidden-Ralston FFA Alumni Vice President, Dan Schoenherr, says the event has grown each year for the last two decades.
FestivalSunderland Echo

Fun for all the family at mini festival at The Palm in Sunderland

Palm Sunday is being staged at The Palm in Hylton Riverside on Sunday, August 15 and promises fun for all the family. Featuring six DJs, singers, a sax player, dance troupe, a confetti cannon and food vendors, it’s set to bring festival vibes to the venue’s Beach Box outdoor area.
TrendHunter.com

Spooky Themed Yogurt Snacks

Halloween Frubes are positioned to launch this October from the Yoplait yogurt brand to offer youngsters with a spooky way to celebrate the holiday. The yogurt tubes come in nine-serving variety packs that feature three Ghoulish Strawberry, Howling Red Berry and Scary Peach flavors each. The product comes with a special gift-in-pack promotion that will provide youngsters with a cutout Halloween mask along with one of three themed sticker packs to collect in skeleton, mummy and vampire themes.
Washington Post

Fun is par for the course at these five mini-golf destinations

The young, urban crowds packing into Swingers, a new indoor “crazy golf” destination just south of Dupont Circle, are ostensibly coming for the two nine-hole mini-golf courses. But the London-based chain, which opened in June, is about more than the pleasures of putt-putt. Indoor mini golf isn’t new to the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy