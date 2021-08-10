A Spooky, Monster-Themed Mini Golf Course In New Jersey Is Fun For The Whole Family
Most kids and adults agree: spooky stuff is fun. That’s why we were thrilled to discover Monster Mini Golf, a monster-themed mini golf course in Paramus, New Jersey, that’s fun for the whole family. The golf course is a visual treat, and there are surprises around every hole on this course.
If Paramus doesn’t work for you, don’t worry. There are multiple Monster Mini Golf locations in New Jersey: Cherry Hill, Eatontown, and Fairfield. Find the one closest near you and book a trip ASAP!
