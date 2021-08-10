Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camdenton, MO

199 Wharf Place, Camdenton, Missouri 65065

lakeexpo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a clear slate here! A gated lakefront subdivision or the newest restaurant-hotspot! Old 1930's & 1950's buildings have been removed, leaving the foundations lakeside, so you can rebuild directly on the waterfront. Gas tanks are there if you want to put in gas docks! Excellent visibility at the northeast side of the Niangua Bridge on the Niangua Arm just 2.5 miles by water from the 31 mile marker of the main lake. Seconds off Hwy 5 near Greenview, you are practically on the highway here! Swimming pool and pool house on site. If you are looking for a development piece for single family homes or condominium project, this is a wonderful location with plenty of waterfront and second tier property with a view for miles. The set up has options galore! Can't say enough about the location or the opportunity!

www.lakeexpo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Real Estate
Local
Missouri Business
State
Missouri State
Camdenton, MO
Business
City
Camdenton, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wharf Place
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy