199 Wharf Place, Camdenton, Missouri 65065

There is a clear slate here! A gated lakefront subdivision or the newest restaurant-hotspot! Old 1930's & 1950's buildings have been removed, leaving the foundations lakeside, so you can rebuild directly on the waterfront. Gas tanks are there if you want to put in gas docks! Excellent visibility at the northeast side of the Niangua Bridge on the Niangua Arm just 2.5 miles by water from the 31 mile marker of the main lake. Seconds off Hwy 5 near Greenview, you are practically on the highway here! Swimming pool and pool house on site. If you are looking for a development piece for single family homes or condominium project, this is a wonderful location with plenty of waterfront and second tier property with a view for miles. The set up has options galore! Can't say enough about the location or the opportunity!