ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux: The Way They Were

By Us Weekly Staff
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26irHs_0bNa42qF00

A romance grounded in friendship. Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux called it quits in 2018, but their respectful post-split relationship still makes them #CoupleGoals.

The duo first met in 2007 on the set of Tropic Thunder but didn't start dating until 2011, when they co-starred in the movie Wanderlust alongside Paul Rudd and Kathryn Hahn .

"I thought he was so sweet and very nice," the Friends alum told PopSugar in 2012, recalling the first time she met her future husband. "But I remember thinking he was very dark. At first, you think he could be like a serial killer, but he's actually the nicest person in the world."

The Mulholland Drive star, for his part, had to quickly learn how to cope with Aniston's level of fame. Though he was a well-known actor and screenwriter when they started dating, he wasn't quite as recognizable as the woman who had played Rachel Green for 10 years. "It's a bit like going to a slightly different altitude," he told GQ of their relationship in 2013.

The pair got engaged in 2012 after one year of dating but waited three years to tie the knot. "We just want to do it when it's perfect, and we're not rushed, and no one is rushing from a job or rushing to a job," the Morning Show actress told the Associated Press in July 2013. "And, you know, we already feel married."

When they finally did walk down the aisle in August 2015 , they did it exactly their way. The twosome hosted an intimate party at their California home, telling friends and family that they would be celebrating Theroux's birthday. Instead, guests got to watch the happy couple say their vows.

“Marriage makes the small things much smaller and the big things small,” the Girl on the Train actor told Rhapsody magazine in July 2017. “You have an ally. It’s good to have someone have your back.”

Less than three years after their wedding, though, the pair decided to end their marriage. “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation," they told Us Weekly in a joint statement in February 2018. "This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. "We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

While their romance ended, the former partners made good on their promise to maintain a "cherished friendship" and have kept in touch since their split.

“Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other,” Theroux told Esquire in April 2021 . “I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship.

Keep scrolling for a look back at Aniston and Theroux's romance:

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Demi Moore Teased Fans By Wearing an Unzipped Jacket With Nothing Underneath

Demi Moore is 59 years old and proving that she’s feeling fabulous in this season of life. She’s happy, healthy, and fit — and she loves to share those moments with her Instagram followers (who don’t seem to mind either).  Her latest snapshot in cold-weather gear would probably melt any snow bank on a freezing day. The first image shows Moore bundled up in a striking orange hoodie with her hair stylishly mussed up as she stares soulfully into the camera. That isn’t the only photo she’s gifting her fans, who, if they are smart, will swipe over to see the...
Tyla

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher say they don't give their children gifts at Christmas

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher decided to kick off a family tradition of ‘no presents for the kids’ and have some pretty solid reasons for doing so. The actors share two kids, eight-year old Wyatt and five-year old Dimitri, but if you thought having a couple of high earning Hollywood stars for parents would mean you’d wake up on December 25 to a mountain of presents under the tree, then think again.
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos

Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
Us Weekly

Hilaria Baldwin Thinks She and Alec Baldwin Are ‘Done’ After Welcoming 7 Kids — But Admits ‘Time Will Tell’

No more Baldwinitos? Hilaria Baldwin and husband Alec Baldwin are known for their large brood, but the wellness guru thinks seven kids may be the magic number. “I would have said before [that I’m] definitely done,” the Living Clearly Method author, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her new “Witches Anonymous” podcast. “Seven kids in, I feel like I am, but it’s Alec and me — so, time will tell!”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Sexy See-Through Silver Dress At CFDA Awards: Photos

Katie Holmes, 43, was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. The actress wore a see-through Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from the Jonathan Simkhai SS23 collection and matching strappy heels to the event as she elegantly posed for photographers with a smile. She had her hair pulled up and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, a wave bracelet, and a wraparound ring.
DoYouRemember?

74-Year-Old Goldie Hawn Is A Stunner In Skin-Tight Unitard During Workout

Kate Hudson and mom Goldie Hawn share a variety of content on their respective social media pages, from family photos to professional updates. Sometimes their posts also include exercise and fitness videos. At 74 years of age, Hawn stays up-to-date on ways to stay fit, much to the delight of Hudson, who recently shared a video of Hawn’s that she dubbed as sweet as it gets.
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—How She Died

More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
102.5 The Bone

Jennifer Aniston opens up about exploring IVF, trying to get pregnant in the past

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Jennifer Aniston is sharing new details about her efforts to become pregnant in the past. In a new cover interview with Allure, the Friends star revealed she went through in-vitro fertilization and was "throwing everything" at trying to become pregnant. The actress indicated she tried to get pregnant...
HollywoodLife

Michael Douglas, 78, Shows Off His New Red Hair While Out With Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas is a redhead now! The actor, 78, was spotted with his new hair makeover as he left a restaurant, where he got lunch with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in Paris on Tuesday, November 1. Michael’s hair was much longer than it had been, and it appeared that he dyed it a light shade of red (maybe for a new film project). He’d first debuted the look a few days earlier in a video on his Instagram.
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

242K+
Followers
24K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy