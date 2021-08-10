Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Trailer Watch: Sara Colangelo Revisits the Story Behind the 9/11 Victims Fund in “Worth”

By Laura Berger
womenandhollywood.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“What would your life be worth?” Michael Keaton is asked in a new trailer for Sara Colangelo’s third feature. Based on a true story, “Worth” takes place in the aftermath of the 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon and tells the story of the mediator and attorney tasked with leading the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. “The victims and their families will be compensated based on economic value loss. That’s where the formula comes in,” Kenneth Feinberg (Keaton) explains.

womenandhollywood.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenneth Feinberg
Person
Michael Keaton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The World Trade Center#Pentagon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Moviesdistrictchronicles.com

Michael Keaton Puts a Price on 9/11 Victims’ Lives – /Film

How much is a human life worth? That’s the impossible question Michael Keaton‘s character has to grapple with in Worth, a new drama coming to Netflix next month which tells the true story of the lawyer who had to calculate a dollar amount for every victim who died in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. Check out the trailer below, which also features Stanley Tucci and Amy Ryan in supporting roles.
TV & Videosgamingideology.com

Netflix New Shows: Netflix Releases Trailer for New Biopic “Worth” About 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund – Netflix News

Earlier this year we announced that Netflix, alongside the Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, had acquired the rights to “Worth” in the US, Canada, Latin America, Australia, the UK, France, Turkey and select other countries. The film is based on Kenneth Feinberg’s memoir entitled “What Is Life Worth” about his time after being appointed Special Master of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. We now have a trailer for the film as well as a release date of September 3rd – in time for the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
TV & Videosthecheyennepost.com

WORTH | Official Trailer | Netflix

An attorney learns a lesson in empathy when he is faced with the near-impossible task of determining how to compensate families who suffered incalculable losses as a result of the September 11th attacks in 2001. Based on true events. Starring Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci, Amy Ryan. Based on true events.
TV Seriesnewsbrig.com

New Trailers: Dopesick, Impeachment: American Crime Story, Midnight Mass, and more

In addition to keeping up with The Good Fight and Ted Lasso (seems like people either really loved or really hated the latest Christmas-themed episode; I liked it but admit I found it a bit jarring that the show hit pause on several promising plot lines so Ted could wear a Santa hat), I also got caught up in The White Lotus, a series that everyone on Twitter is apparently watching. Lotus has its first-season finale tonight, and while I’m an episode behind right now, I’m sort of pushing myself to see it through.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Bomb: Scarlett Johansson goes from Marvel to DC after her fight with Disney?

Scarlett Johansson She has earned the recognition of being one of the most popular actresses in the world, something that is due in part to her participation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There he played Black Widow, character who had his movie recently, and led to a legal dispute with Disney for a problem in your contract. For this reason would you go to DC Comics?
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Tyrin Turner AKA Caine from ‘Menace II Society’ Has a Beautiful Wife & Twins - Meet His Family

Tyrin Turner was one of the most famous actors in 1993. Now he seems to have faded into a more background view away from the spotlight and has become a husband and father. Tyrin Turner is one of the best-known American film and television actors. Tyrin became very famous in 1993 when he played the role of Kaydee “Caine” Lawson in the movie "Menace II Society."
MoviesComicBook

Jungle Cruise: The Rock Says He Has “Never Ever” Worked With Someone Who Made Him Laugh Harder Than Emily Blunt

Jungle Cruise hit theatres and Disney+ last month and sees Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt on an adventure that's based on the Disneyland attraction of the same name. Not only do Johnson and Blunt have a lot of fun together onscreen, but their real-life chemistry has made for a delightful press tour. In fact, it was recently announced that the dynamic duo would be re-teaming for a movie about Kate Warne, the first woman to become a detective at the Pinkerton Agency. In honor of Johnson's and Blunt's fun times, The Rock recently took to Instagram to say he's never worked with anyone who made him laugh harder. We hope Kevin Hart isn't too hurt by this news!
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Inside Chris Noth's Personal Life

Despite the dreams of "Sex and the City" fans, Chris Noth is not married to Sarah Jessica Parker. Noth, who played "Mr. Big" on the iconic HBO series, actually has a personal life and a successful career outside of playing Big. News about HBO Max's "Sex and the City" reboot is a bright spot in 2021. Noth broke the internet on August 12, when he posted on Instagram from the set of the reboot "And Just Like That..." Noth posted a photo of him and SJP in bed with the caption, "Just like the old days!" Swoon.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

My Mother Abandoned Me for Money and Paid Terribly for Her Mistake – Story of the Day

My mother left us to pursue her dream of being a famous Hollywood actress and didn’t want anything to do with us when she got famous. But karma punished her harshly for it. “I’m sorry, Adam. I have to go. This great executive producer has offered me a chance to make it big,” I heard my mother tell my father. When I reached the living room, I saw that she had her bags all packed.
Movieswomenandhollywood.com

Trailer Watch: Nanfu Wang Revisits the Early Days of COVID-19 with “In the Same Breath”

The award-winning director of “One Child Nation” and “Hooligan Sparrow” takes on the COVID-19 crisis with “In the Same Breath.” Nanfu Wang’s latest explores how China and the United States responded to the pandemic in its early days. “It’s hard to picture how all of this might end, but I can clearly imagine how this could have begun differently,” Wang says in a new trailer for the Sundance doc.
MoviesCollider

'No Responders Left Behind' Trailer Reveals Jon Stewart's Charge to Support 9/11 First Responders

Discovery+ has debuted the first trailer for No Responders Left Behind, the upcoming documentary that centers around many of the first responders who were on the scene in New York City in the midst of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. Jon Stewart also plays an important role in the documentary. For many years, Stewart has been fighting tirelessly to get these brave men and women the financial support and medical care that their government promised them — and it has been an all-consuming task, to say the least. No Responders Left Behind will premiere on Discovery+ September 9.

Comments / 0

Community Policy