Trailer Watch: Sara Colangelo Revisits the Story Behind the 9/11 Victims Fund in “Worth”
“What would your life be worth?” Michael Keaton is asked in a new trailer for Sara Colangelo’s third feature. Based on a true story, “Worth” takes place in the aftermath of the 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon and tells the story of the mediator and attorney tasked with leading the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. “The victims and their families will be compensated based on economic value loss. That’s where the formula comes in,” Kenneth Feinberg (Keaton) explains.womenandhollywood.com
