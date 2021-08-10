Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

HelloFresh Reports Stronger-Than-Anticipated 2nd Quarter

By Lynn Petrak
progressivegrocer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs it greets the third quarter of its fiscal year, HelloFresh SE reports “meaningful growth” during its Q2 period. According to information released by the German meal kit provider, global HelloFresh orders jumped to 30.98 million in the second quarter ending June 30, a 71.2% rise over the same quarter in 2020.

progressivegrocer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hellofresh#Australia#Hellofresh Se#German#Ebitda#Progressive Grocer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Related
Financial ReportsHartford Business

Curaleaf reports $7.2M loss, but a 165% jump in revenue in 2nd quarter

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., which owns one of four legal cannabis cultivation facilities in Connecticut, reported a $7.2 million loss in 2021’s second quarter, as revenue grew significantly to $312.2 million. Curaleaf this week reported a second-quarter loss of $7.2 million, or -1 cent per diluted share. In 2020’s second quarter,...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Pollard Banknote Reports 2nd Quarter Financial Results

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) ("Pollard") today released its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, reporting strong quarterly results. Results and Highlights for the Second Quarter ended June 30, 2021. Sales reached $113.4 million, up 24% from...
Cell PhonesPosted by
TheStreet

Bumble Stock: Dating App Posts Stronger-Than-Expected Revenue

Bumble (BMBL) - Get Report shares rose in after-hours trading Wednesday, after the dating app company reported stronger-than-expected revenue for the second quarter. Revenue jumped 38% to $186.217 million in the quarter from $135.142 million last year. The FactSet analyst consensus called for $178.7 million in the latest quarter. Bumble...
Economyhotelnewsresource.com

HVS Canadian Lodging Outlook – 2nd Quarter 2021

Limited-Service hotels are leading the recovery in 2021 with YTD June showing higher occupancy than in 2020 and RevPAR down only just over $1. Full-Service hotels face greater challenges but the light at the end of the tunnel is starting to shine!. If you would like a detailed hotel performance...
Congress & CourtsCoinDesk

US Senate Passes Democrats’ $3.5T Budget Blueprint, CPI Numbers Out, Coinbase Reports Stellar 2nd Quarter Earnings

"First Mover" digs into the July Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers and how it could impact the crypto markets with CoinDesk Banking and Economics reporter Nate DiCamillo. Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate passes the $3.5 trillion budget plan proposed by the Democrats. We discuss what that means for crypto with Kristin Smith, the executive director of the Blockchain Association, and bitcoin's next move with My Digital Money President Guy Gotslak. Plus, insights into Web 3.0 tokens with Vanessa Grellet, CoinFund Head of Portfolio Growth.
Economymymixfm.com

UK economy grew by stronger-than-expected 1.0% in June – ONS

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s economy grew by a faster-than expected 1.0% in June, boosted by the huge services sector as people resumed going to see their doctors following the pandemic and after many hospitality firms were allowed to resume indoor service in mid-May, official data showed on Thursday. A Reuters poll...
Retailprogressivegrocer.com

How Ahold Delhaize USA Performed in Its Mid-Year Report

The U.S. division of Ahold Delhaize, faced with a challenging prior year comparison, mustered a 2.7% sales increase in the second quarter aided by acquisitions and digital initiatives. Ahold Delhaize USA sales reached $13.4 billion, of which $908 million were online sales, during the company’s second quarter ended July 4,...
Financial ReportsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Viatris posts loss for 2nd quarter as restructuring continues

Viatris Inc. reported a loss of $279.2 million, or 23 cents per share, for the second quarter as the Cecil-based company continued its restructuring following its formation late last year through the merger of Mylan and Upjohn. The loss compared to a profit of $39.4 million, or 8 cents a...
Financial ReportsLincoln Journal Star

Nelnet sees slightly lower 2nd-quarter earnings

Nelnet on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings that were slightly lower than a year ago. The Lincoln-based financial company said it had net income of $83.9 million, or $2.16 per share, for the second quarter, down from $86.5 million, or $2.21 per share, in the second quarter of 2020. Excluding derivative...
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Lumbee Guaranty Bank Reports 2nd Quarter 2021 Earnings

Company reports strong quarterly and year-to-date earnings and stable asset quality. $1.027 million net income for the quarter-ended June 30, 2021. PEMBROKE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, Lumbee Guaranty Bank ('Lumbee' or 'Bank') (OTCQX:LUMB), reported net income of $1,027,000, or earnings per share of $0.30, compared to net income of $345,000, or earnings per share of $0.10, for the same period in 2020. For the six-month period ended as of the same date, Lumbee reported net income of $2.089 million in 2021, or earnings per share of $0.62, compared to net income of $1.067 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, or earnings per share of $0.31. The primary causes of the increase in net income compared to prior periods were increased net interest income and a reversal of loan loss provision due to improving asset quality.
Financial ReportsInside Indiana Business

OrthoPediatrics Reports Quarterly Loss

WARSAW - Warsaw-based OrthoPediatrics Corp. (Nasdaq: KIDS) is reporting a second quarter net loss of $3.7 million, compared to a net loss of $9.4 million during the same period last year. Chief Executive Officer David Bailey says the company’s results reflect growth across the entirety of its business. "Together with...
Financial ReportsWarren Tribune Chronicle

Howmet reports $1.2B in 2nd-quarter revenue

WARREN — Howmet Aerospace, which has a production facility in Weathersfield, ended the second quarter with $1.2 billion in revenue, the Pittsburgh-based company reported. The amount is off 5 percent from the same three months in 2020 due to disruptions in the commercial aerospace market, largely because of the viral outbreak and production declines of the Boeing 787, according to the company.
Financial ReportsLincoln Journal Star

NRC Health sees strong 2nd quarter earnings

NRC Health on Tuesday reported second-quarter profits of $8.9 million, a 15% increase over the second quarter of 2020. The Lincoln-based company that provides advisory services to healthcare providers said it had net income of 35 cents per share on revenue of $36.4 million in the period. Revenue was up 17% compared with the same period a year ago.
Financial Reportsreviewjournal.com

Everi sees record revenues in 2nd quarter

Las Vegas-based gaming technology company Everi Holdings rode its games and financial tech segments to record revenues this spring. Everi reported a quarterly record $172.6 million in revenues during the second financial quarter, up 33 percent from $129.7 million in the pre-pandemic second quarter of 2019. More than three-fourths of...
Financial Reportsaustinnews.net

2021 Second Quarter Report

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Gabriel Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GBU) 'Gabriel' or the 'Company') announces the publication of its Second Quarter Financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis Report for the period ended June 30, 2021. Summary. Gabriel remains focused on the progression of its arbitration case...

Comments / 0

Community Policy