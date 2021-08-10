Senate Passes $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill

A $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed the Senate with bipartisan support on Tuesday (August 10) following months of tense negotiations between Democrats and Republicans. The bill includes $550 billion in new federal spending over the next five years. It will invest $110 billion in roads, bridges, and major projects. It also includes $66 billion in funding for passenger and freight rail projects, $65 billion to help shore up the nation's electrical grid, $65 billion to expand broadband internet access, $55 billion for water infrastructure projects, $39 billion to update and expand mass transit systems, and $7.5 billion to build charging stations for electric vehicles.