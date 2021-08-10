Cancel
Senate Passes $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill

A $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed the Senate with bipartisan support on Tuesday (August 10) following months of tense negotiations between Democrats and Republicans. The bill includes $550 billion in new federal spending over the next five years. It will invest $110 billion in roads, bridges, and major projects. It also includes $66 billion in funding for passenger and freight rail projects, $65 billion to help shore up the nation's electrical grid, $65 billion to expand broadband internet access, $55 billion for water infrastructure projects, $39 billion to update and expand mass transit systems, and $7.5 billion to build charging stations for electric vehicles.

Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Pelosi threatens to destroy Democrats' infrastructure success

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying singlehandedly to force through a massive $3.5 trillion spending proposal by holding hostage a bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed the Senate this week. Unfortunately for her, there are still a few members left in the Democratic caucus with some common sense. Nine centrist House...
Congress & CourtsNPR

The Senate Passes A $3.5 Trillion Budget Proposal. It's The Latest Win For Biden

WASHINGTON — Democrats pushed a $3.5 trillion framework for bolstering family services, health, and environment programs through the Senate early Wednesday, advancing President Joe Biden's expansive vision for reshaping federal priorities just hours after handing him a companion triumph on a hefty infrastructure package. Lawmakers approved Democrats' budget resolution on...
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

A surprise roadblock in the infrastructure bill shows Congress has a lot to learn on cryptocurrency

The bipartisan infrastructure bill making its way through Congress encountered an unexpected roadblock before exiting the U.S. Senate: controversy over cryptocurrency reporting requirements. What does that mean? Many Americans have no idea; unfortunately, the same goes for many lawmakers. They should view the incident as a warning. Cryptocurrency, a digital...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

(CNN) — Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.
Congress & Courtseenews.net

House moderates erect infrastructure roadblock

A bloc of House Democratic moderates is threatening to withhold support for the $3.5 trillion budget resolution until the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill is signed into law, throwing a potential roadblock into congressional leaders’ two-track legislative strategy. Nine Democrats laid out their position yesterday in a letter to Speaker Nancy...
Wyoming StateJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

WY delegation opposes infrastructure packages

Wyoming’s congressional delegation is unanimously opposed to both infrastructure bills advancing through Congress, citing costs and the inclusion of what they deemed “far-left” policies in the two packages that total over $4.5 trillion if passed. Rep. Liz Cheney, Wyoming’s lone voice in the U.S. House of Representatives, has not voted...
Congress & Courtscbslocal.com

Moderate Democrats Threaten Passage of $3.5 Trillion Spending Bill

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS News) — Nine moderate House Democrats have told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi they won’t consider backing a massive $3.5 trillion social spending bill until the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure passage becomes law, enough lawmakers to halt a key agenda item for Democrats and the Biden administration. Representatives Josh...
Congress & CourtsFOXBusiness

Democrats pave the way for SALT cap relief in budget resolution

The Democrat-backed $3.5 trillion budget resolution Wednesday morning paves the way for potentially altering the cap on state and local tax, or SALT, deductions. A provision in the budget resolution would allow the Senate Finance Committee to reduce, or perhaps eliminate, the $10,000 cap. During a "vote-a-rama" that began on...

