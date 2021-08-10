Dragon Quest survey asks fans to help shape the future of the series

Brand new Shining series games are a rare occurrence these days, but they were, ahem, a force back in the ’90s, beginning with the many games created by Japanese developer Camelot Software Planning. Shining Force was the second entry in the franchise, a grid-based strategy RPG in an era several years before Final Fantasy Tactics (but after Fire Emblem, of course). In an ironic twist of fate, Camelot is busy making Mario Golf and Mario Tennis games these days, but at long last, Shining Force is coming back — in free-to-play mobile form. Per Gematsu, Sega has licensed the franchise out to Hive, the Japanese subsidiary of Korean company Vespa, and it is developing the tentatively titled Shining Force: Hikari to Yami no Eiyuu (Heroes of Light and Darkness) for mobile devices.