Dragon Quest survey asks fans to help shape the future of the series

By Sato
Nintendo Enthusiast
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 is a major year for the Dragon Quest series, with its being the franchise’s 35th anniversary, and Square Enix launched a survey to get your help in shaping its future. The 30-question survey starts with personal questions about your age, residence, and all that good stuff. It then asks what video game devices you own, your favorite genres, how much you spend, and how long you play video games.

