Special Weather Statement issued for Butler by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 14:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE AREA At 224 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Leechburg, or near Vandergrift, moving east at 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Vandergrift, Apollo, Lower Burrell, Harrison Township, Ford City, Leechburg, Freeport, North Apollo, West Leechburg, Avonmore, Orchard Hills, and Rural Valley.

