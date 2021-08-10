Behavior Specialist - Center for Leadership in Disability, George State University, Atlanta, GA

Georgia State University is hiring a behavior specialist to assist with grant-funded statewide training, technical assistance, and consultation on positive behavioral interventions and supports projects. Most of the projects are with early intervention and K-12 schools. This position is an excellent opportunity to combine clinical and systems-level work. The position includes a flex schedule and we are currently in a hybrid work model. Pay is up to $75K/year with full benefits. BCBA preferred. If you have a PhD, there is the possibility of this position transitioning into a faculty position, if appropriate. Contact Emily Graybill at [email protected] for questions.