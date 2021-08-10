Cancel
ID@Xbox Showcase August 2021: Game announcements, trailers, and everything you missed

By Zachary Boddy
windowscentral.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleID@Xbox is one of the best parts of Xbox at Microsoft, as it provides a stage and spotlight for smaller indie developers to show off their unique games and projects, like at the ID@Xbox Showcase in March, 2021. ID@Xbox came back for round two, and the second ID@Xbox Showcase just concluded with all-new game reveals, announcements, and updates for some of the most exciting indie games heading to Xbox platforms. How many of these indie games are destined to become some of the best Xbox games around?

