(MARE) – Nyla is a very friendly girl of Hispanic descent. Her nationality is Dominican and Puerto Rican. She can be cute and sassy! Her favorite color is blue and she likes cats and dogs. Her favorite hairstyles are half up and half down and space buns. For coping strategies, Nyla uses an oatmeal bath when upset. She states that it makes her feel good, clean, and relaxed. Nyla’s favorite food is lasagna and her favorite games are Sorry, Skip-bo, and Mancala. She also likes to create fidgets. She loves to be around others and is very social. A few of Nyla’s talents include dancing, swimming, drawing and making jewelry. Nyla also likes music and enjoys singing along to it. She is very artistic.