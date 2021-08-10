Cancel
Miami, FL

Rickey Smiley Surprises HBCU Student Daza With A New Smile! [WATCH]

By India Monee', Justin Thomas
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Today is Rickey Smiley's birthday and he's made today all about giving back. Daza is someone who Rickey's met in Florida and raved about her positive attitude. She's an HBCU student, attending Florida International University that Rickey connected with. As a child, Daza cracked her tooth and Rickey is teaming up with Dr. Todd Smith in Miami to correct her smile. Hear the girl's dreams come true.

News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

