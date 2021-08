It is hard to believe that another month has passed and the beginning of fall will soon be here although at the present we are having some hot temperatures for the beginning of August. School will soon be starting and hopefully the COVID-19 Virus will stay at bay for all of the little ones. Hopefully the young ones will get to do their learning in the class room this year. It won’t be long until the holiday season will start and we are all hoping that we will be able to get to do some celebrating this year. Seems like it is forever since we were able to enjoy the groups that came to the nursing home each month. We all miss seeing their friendly faces and getting to visit with them. Several of the residents listen to the churches and singing groups on the television but it just isn’t the same as hearing the preachers and Blue Grass boys in person.