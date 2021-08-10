Cancel
Perkasie, PA

Moyer, Sean D - 4106(a)(1)(i) Access Device Fraud (F3)

crimewatchpa.com
 10 days ago

Sean Moyer was charged by Perkasie Borough Police with Access Device Fraud following an investigation into the unauthorized use of a lost credit card reported to police in February 2021. A warrant was issued and on August 9, 2021 police were advised that the Montgomery Township Police Department had Mr. Moyer in custody on this warrant. Perkasie Police Detectives transported Mr. Moyer back to Perkasie Borough where he was processed & arraigned. Mr. Moyer was transported to Bucks County Prison in lieu of $100,000 (10%) bail.

bucks.crimewatchpa.com

