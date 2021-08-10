Moyer, Sean D - 4106(a)(1)(i) Access Device Fraud (F3)

Three senators announced Thursday that they had tested positive for the coronavirus in a series of breakthrough infections. All three senators said they had been vaccinated. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., a critic of mask mandates on planes and trains, has tested positive, his office said Thursday. A second senator, Angus King, I-Maine, announced later in the day that he had tested positive, as well. And Thursday afternoon, Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., announced that he had the virus.