North country business owners react to Cuomo’s resignation

WATERTOWN — Business owners across the north country are celebrating Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s announcement that he will resign in two weeks, calling it karma and liberating to see a governor — who they were starting to believe was untouchable — be held accountable.

Gov. Cuomo said Tuesday that the best thing he could do at this point was to step down, coming after a report from state Attorney General Letitia A. James found that he had allegedly sexually harassed 11 women.

Business owners across Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Lewis counties are happy, excited but seemingly fair about the news of his exodus. Some gave him credit for his transparency in the early days of COVID-19, but none excused his leadership later in 2020, or his alleged conduct while in office.

“As a politician, he should be held to a higher standard,” said Michael Hazlewood, owner of Wood Boat Brewery in Clayton. Mr. Hazlewood pushed back against the state’s decision-making last year. “He has been untouchable and it’s good to see justice.”

Restaurants, gyms, salons and grocery stores — to name a few — pushed back on what they called arbitrary and unfair restrictions last year during the COVID-19 pandemic. They felt the governor abused his power, like when restaurants had to start selling food with alcohol sales. The guidelines on which foods were substantial enough to suffice an alcoholic drink was bizarre to them. There was the 10 p.m. curfew for bars, too, that lasted too long, they said.

“It always seems like politicians are untouchable,” said Buffy Golden, owner of O’Brien’s Restaurant and Bar in Clayton. “We finally get to see a politician go down for something he did.”

Mrs. Golden said she hopes the next governor, who at this point will be Lt. Gov. Kathleen C. “Kathy” Hochul, would reconsider the closures of prisons in the north country, as well as be vocally against the increase in unemployment benefits.

“It would be nice to see a governor support us in the north country,” Mrs. Golden said. “We do exist.”

Chalaine Archer, owner of the Ultimate Experience Salon in Gouverneur, said she couldn’t be happier with the governor’s announcement. She said he mismanaged during 2020, especially with salons.

She also said she has had many conversations with other women about the alleged harassment the governor carried out, and the importance of someone in his position of power to be held accountable for it.

“I think a long time ago, people dismissed sexual harassment so much,” she said. “It was about time they took it seriously. This is a man who abused his power and made women feel like they couldn’t say anything about it.”

To this day, there is little evidence to suggest that gyms were ever serious places of COVID-19 transmission, yet owners of them felt they received the brunt of the restrictions — with longer shutdowns, stricter occupancy rates and stringent social distancing requirements.

“Awesome — that’s my instant reaction,” said Gary Bass, owner of Thousand Island Fitness Center in Alexandria Bay, commenting on the governor’s announcement. “He deserves everything he gets. Karma has finally done its job.”

Ron Thomson, owner of Uncle Sam Boat Tours in Alexandria Bay, said the governor is paying the price. On top of the harassment allegations, Mr. Thomson also noted the issue of nursing homes, where the governor is alleged to have sent COVID-19 positive patients.

Mr. Thomson did give Gov. Cuomo some credit. He remembers the uncertainty of early 2020 and how the governor was holding daily press briefings. Mr. Thomson was constantly on the phone with state officials, asking for updates on guidance, and they would often tell him that they watch the governor’s press briefings and act on that.

“I thought they were positive,” said Mr. Thomson, who’s a Republican councilman in the town of Alexandria. “They helped bring people up to speed.”

But he, too, believes the restrictions on restaurants and other local businesses like his were becoming arbitrary.

“The transparency initially was very good,” he said. “Some of the common sense seemed lacking later on.”

Still, Mr. Thomson said the governor can leave with the credit of some accomplishments, namely the Paid Family Leave policy he signed into law in 2016, or being at the forefront of the issue he is being accused of perpetrating.

“The ironic thing is he was a leader in lowering the ball for people who have been sexually harassed, so victims can seek justice,” he said. “Now he’s paying the price.”

Dave Daily, the manager of operations at Sliders Food Mart in Lowville, which employs about 45 people, said he is excited about the governor’s resignation as well.

“I think how he’s managed this state over the last 10 years hasn’t been good,” he said. “I know he doesn’t take these small businesses into consideration. On top of that, upstate New York is not user-friendly for him. He’s ignored us, so we’re excited about the news today. It’s too bad he has to be governor for another 14 days.”