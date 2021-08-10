Cancel
Chuck Cecil continues to learn from Don Brown

By Jason Scheer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt doesn’t take long to realize the passion that Chuck Cecil has, but he immediately lights up when discussing Arizona defensive coordinator Don Brown. “Somebody that has done it for that long and to still have the passion, it’s innate in him,” Cecil said. “He loves it. Does he get loud and yell at his players? Yeah, he wants to try to make them better. He loves his players. He literally loves his players. He wants to help them.

