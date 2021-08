A couple weeks ago, New York’s Kings Destroy offered up a French-language version of the track “Dead Before,” taken from their latest album, 2019’s Fantasma Nera (review here), on Svart Records. It’s a fair enough track for them to try something new with, since the song itself was a turn from the hard-crunch norm they’ve established throughout the band’s decade-plus tenure. Steve Murphy speaks French, and the song’s mellow verses are suited to the translation, so sure, “Éveiller” it is — though even my took-it-in-high-school-level knowledge of the language is enough to notice that the new title ends in ‘-er’ so it’s most likely a verb infinitive. Sure enough, “Éveiller” is “to awaken.” A bit more fluid than “Mort Avant,” I’ll grant.