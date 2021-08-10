Lessons Learned From the Pandemic Experience, According to Meetings Industry Leaders
The path forward is often paved by lessons learned from the past. As meetings and events industry professionals work to navigate through the pandemic and plan for the return of face-to-face meetings, we took a pause with leaders from a variety of sectors within the industry to highlight some of their biggest takeaways from the COVID-19 crisis, and how the industry can better prepare for unknown challenges in the future, especially with the recent emergence of the Delta variant.www.meetingstoday.com
Comments / 0