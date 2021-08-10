Cancel
Deathstroke Almost Lead Team Two in The Suicide Squad

By Hoarder of Fantasy Books, Stephen King Wannabe
epicstream.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople might have a hard time imagining anybody other than Bloodsport leading Task Force X after watching The Suicide Squad. However, it looks like the second team sent on a mission almost had a completely different leader. Concept art for the James Gunn flick reveals that Deathstroke was considered to lead the team into Corto Maltese.

