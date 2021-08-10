Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

CMS' Proposed 22% Cut to Radiation Oncology Is 'Tone Deaf'

By Roxanne Nelson, RN, BSN
Medscape News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProposals for a new mandatory payment model for radiation oncology have been met with strong pushback from the medical community. The new model would cut payments for some high-value radiation treatment by 22% in order save an estimated $160 million. The changes, proposed by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid...

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Astro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radiation Treatment#Cms#Cancer Treatment#Medical Oncology#Cms#Mba#Coa#Md#Health Policy Council#Astro Calls#Congress#Medscape Medical News#The Center For Medicare#Medicaid Innovation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Related
Medical & BiotechMedCity News

CMS proposes revoking ‘Most Favored Nation’ drug pricing model

The Biden administration is proposing rescinding a Trump-era model that ties Medicare Part B drugs and biologicals to the lowest price that drug manufacturers receive in other wealthy countries. Known as the Most Favored Nation Model, the initiative matches payments for Medicare Part B drugs to the lowest price paid...
Health ServicesMedscape News

CMS Proposes to Reverse Decision on 2021 Inpatient-Only List; Orthopedists Hope Total Joints Are Next

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) may backtrack on removing procedures from its inpatient-only list (IPO). CMS is proposing to halt the planned elimination of the IPO list and, after clinical review, return the services that were removed in 2021 back to the list, beginning in 2022. This decision may pave the way for reversing previous decisions to remove total hip arthroplasty (THA) and total knee arthroplasty (TKA) from the IPO.
Health ServicesMedPage Today

Medicare's Radiation Oncology Payment Model Vexes Oncology Community

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration's Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation (CMMI) is currently full steam ahead with its mandatory radiation oncology model for Medicare payment, and physician groups are not happy about it. "We are totally, adamantly against mandatory models," Ted Okon, MBA, executive director of the Community Oncology...
U.S. PoliticsLivingston Parish News

Biden executive order requires hospitals to comply with price transparency rule

(The Center Square) – Tucked inside a July 9 executive order issued by President Joe Biden on competition is a hospital price transparency requirement first implemented by the Trump administration. Hospitals fought the Trump order twice in court and lost. Since then, the majority of hospitals nationwide have not complied with federal transparency guidelines and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ CMS announced it would up the penalty for noncompliance to $2 million.
Public HealthAugusta Free Press

McAuliffe makes push for hospitals, healthcare providers on COVID-19 vaccinations

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Democratic Party gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe is calling on Virginia hospitals and healthcare providers to require COVID-19 vaccinations for employees. “The only way we’re going to end this pandemic and keep our economy strong is by getting every eligible Virginian vaccinated as...
Healthmskcc.org

New eBook: Handbook of Supportive and Palliative Radiation Oncology

Handbook of Supportive and Palliative Radiation Oncology has been added to the Library’s collection. This text is a practical tool and reference to assist radiation oncology practitioners in direct patient care with common palliative care issues and symptoms. Content includes recent advances in translational palliative care research, site and disease-specific evaluation, intervention, and management methods, and major symptom burdens, suggested assessment, and various management options.
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Vaccinate all health care workers now

(CNN) — Covid-19 has killed over 600,000 Americans and sickened many more. It's hard for me to understand why people would refuse a vaccine that could save their lives and those of their family. But as a nurse, what I find even harder to understand is why some health care workers choose not to get vaccinated and put patients at risk as a result.
Health Servicesbeckersasc.com

What anesthesiologists need to know about CMS' proposed rule

CMS is suggesting big changes in its proposed 2022 Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System and ASC Payment System rule released July 19. Tony Mira, founder of Anesthesia Business Consultants, laid out the key details for anesthesiologists in an Aug. 4 email. Here's what you need to know:. 1. Price transparency.
Public HealthMinneapolis Star Tribune

Hospitals increasingly ready to mandate COVID vaccine

More and more hospitals and major health systems are requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, citing rising caseloads fueled by the delta variant and stubbornly low vaccination rates in their communities and even within their workforce. Many hospitals say their efforts to immunize their employees have stalled, in much...
Health Servicesdocwirenews.com

Interventional Radiology in Oncology – Update 2021

Dtsch Med Wochenschr. 2021 Aug;146(15):966-970. doi: 10.1055/a-1192-0690. Epub 2021 Aug 3. Interventional radiology plays a crucial role in oncology. The most common interventional treatments are transarterial embolisation as well as percutaneous thermal ablations. Transarterial embolisation, such as transarterial chemoembolization (TACE) or selective internal radiation therapy (SIRT) are well established, usually palliatively intended treatment options for primary and secondary hepatic malignancies. Embolisation is usually well tolerated under conscious sedation and can be repeated several times. Percutaneous thermoablation is a local ablative, usually curatively intended treatment for hepatic, renal and pulmonary tumors. As a minimally invasive technique, it competes against surgery and radiation therapy. There are different types of thermoablation, most commonly used are radiofrequency ablation (RFA), microwave ablation (MWA) and cryo-ablation. Ablation is usually performed in general anesthesia, less common in conscious sedation. New interventional treatments are high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) and irreversible electroporation (IRE). HIFU allows a non-invasive, imaging-guided thermoablation that is currently certified for uterine myoma, prostate cancer and bone tumors. IRE is a minimal invasive non-thermal ablation that is especially established for locally advanced tumors that show a close relationship to large vessels, for example pancreatic cancer.
Public Healthpharmacytimes.com

APhA, ASHP, Others Support Vaccine Mandates for Health Care Workers

Joint statement released supporting belief that COVID-19 vaccines are the logical fulfillment of the ethical obligation of all health care workers to put their patients first. A statement from more than 50 health care organizations is urging all health care employers to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations among staff members, according to a press release from the American Pharmacists Association (APhA).1.
Economybeckersasc.com

CMS' proposed pay updates won't stunt ASC total joint growth — 9 observations

About 1 million total joint replacements are performed in the U.S. each year, and that number is expected to more than double by 2030. Recent CMS payment updates and more studies demonstrating the safety and efficiency of total joint replacements at ASCs have accelerated the migration of these procedures to the outpatient setting, and it's no secret that total joints are a lucrative and key growth area for ASC companies.
Fairbanks, AKFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Fairbanks health care providers implement vaccine mandate for new employees

Fairbanks health care providers will soon require new employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Foundation Health Partners — which includes the Tanana Valley Clinic, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and the Denali Center — will implement a mandatory vaccine policy for new hires on Monday. The only exception is for individuals who cannot receive the shot due to “sincerely held religious beliefs or validated medical conditions,” according to a news release from FHP.
U.S. PoliticsMedscape News

US Health Secretary Mandates COVID-19 Shots for Healthcare Staff

(Reuters) — The US Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) has mandated its healthcare workforce to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Health Secretary Xavier Becerra announced on Thursday. Staff at the Indian Health Service (IHS) and National Institutes of Health (NIH) will be impacted by this decision, according to an...
Health Servicesmhealthintelligence.com

Telestroke Services Give Hospitals an Effective Model for Improving Clinical Outcomes

Healthcare providers have used telemedicine to treat stroke patients for more than three decades, beginning with the strategy of using an audio-visual platform to allow a neurologist to see a patient showing signs of a stroke. These platforms took the form of a hub-and-spoke telemedicine network, with specialists at a large health system or hospital occupying the hub and connecting to smaller, more remote hospitals and clinics, or spokes.
Health Servicesstateofreform.com

Report finds high COVID rates in nursing home workforce and increased staffing challenges

COVID-19 cases amongst nursing home staff are increasing in Utah. According to the AARP Nursing Homes COVID-19 Dashboard released on Thursday, Utah has the fifth highest percent of new confirmed cases in nursing home staff among the fifty states at 30.2%. Higher COVID numbers are coupled with a staffing crisis with 22.1% of nursing homes facing a shortage of nurses and aides.
Health ServicesKSLTV

Intermountain Healthcare Reports ICUs At 102% As COVID-19 Cases Surge

SALT LAKE CITY — Doctors at Intermountain Healthcare said ICU bed capacity in their hospitals is exceeding 100% as COVID-19 patients overwhelm hospital resources. Intermountain doctors said they can properly staff ICU beds at 80% to 85% capacity, adding the current trend of 102% is unsustainable and could delay other procedures as they work to care for COVID-19 patients.
Health InsuranceProvidence Business News

Five Questions With: Vijay Pattabhiraman

Vijay Pattabhiraman was named Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island’s vice president of health care analytics in July. He joined Neighborhood Health in 2019 as director of risk adjustment, a role that required ensuring the organization’s risk adjustment initiatives were in compliance with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and Rhode Island regulatory guidelines.

Comments / 0

Community Policy