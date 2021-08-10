E-Home Household Service (EJH) Signs Transfer Agreements to Expand Its Household Services Business
E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EJH) (the "Company" or "E-Home"), a provider of integrated household services in China, today announced that its affiliated variable interest entity, Pingtan Comprehensive Experimental Area E Home Service Co., Ltd. ("E-Home Pingtan") had entered into (i) an equity transfer agreement to acquire 33% equity interests of Fujian Happiness Yijia Family Service Co., Ltd. ("Happiness Yijia") in cash; (ii) an equity transfer agreement to acquire 100% equity interests of Fujian Jin Ri Dao Jia Technology Co., Ltd. ("Jin Ri Dao Jia") in cash; and (iii) an equity transfer agreement to acquire 55% equity interests of Fujian Zhi Xie Education Technology Development Co., Ltd. ("Zhi Xie Education") and 55% equity interests of Fuzhou Ju Shang Enterprise Management Consulting Co., Ltd. ("Ju Shang Enterprise") in cash.
