Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Physics

Through the looking glass: Unravelling how ions move in phosphate glass

Science Daily
 6 days ago

Phosphate glasses are expected to have applications in a variety of fields. To improve their functionality, it is necessary to determine the association between their structure and ion diffusion characteristics. Recently, using first-principles molecular dynamic simulations, researchers have provided novel insights into the ion diffusion mechanisms of phosphate glass, suggesting that ionic conductivity and glass solubility can be manipulated by controlling the morphology of the material.

www.sciencedaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ion#Md#Silicophosphate Glass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Related
ChemistryCosmos

Water’s metal tally

An international team of scientists has succeeded in making droplets of water behave like a metal. On a chemical level, metals are substances made from a lattice of positively charged atoms sitting in a sea of free electrons. The ease with which the electrons can move is what makes metals so good at conducting electricity.
U.K.Posted by
Indy100

Through The Looking Glass coin released by Royal Mint

A new coin commemorating 150 years since Lewis Carroll’s Through the Looking-Glass has been launched by The Royal Mint. The £5 crown is based on Sir John Tenniel’s original illustrations of the book, which was the sequel of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. It shows the moment protagonist Alice runs into...
idesignarch.com

Spiral Staircase and Glass Elevator Breaking Through Transparent Floors

This unique multi-level modern home in Taipei City, Taiwan is visually dominated by a glass elevator with a spiral staircase wrapped around it on every floor. Created by C.Y. Design, the spiral staircase and the glass elevator break through the floor boundary, bringing daylight to the entire house. Photo Credit:...
AstronomyScience Daily

Magnetic patterns hidden in meteorites reveal early Solar System dynamics

Researchers have developed a novel technique to investigate the dynamics of the early Solar System by analyzing magnetites in meteorites utilizing the wave nature of electrons. Within meteorites, the magnetic fields associated with the particles that make up the object can act as a historical record. By analyzing such magnetic...
PhysicsScience Daily

One-dimensional red phosphorus glows in unexpected ways

When electrons are confined into very small spaces, they can exhibit unusual electrical, optical and magnetic behaviour. From confining electrons in two-dimensional atomic sheet graphene -- a feat that won the Nobel Prize in physics in 2010 -- to restricting electrons even further to achieve one-dimensionality, this broad line of research is transforming the landscape of fundamental research and technological advances in physics, chemistry, energy harvesting, information and beyond.
Engineeringhackaday.com

Filtering Coffee Through 3D Printed Glass

Typically, when we think of 3D printing, we think of gooey melted plastics or perhaps UV-cured resins. However, there’s a great deal of research going on around printing special impregnated filaments with alternative materials inside. [Ahron Wayne] has been working on these very materials, and decided to make himself a brew with a prototype print.
ChemistryScience Daily

Crystals made to fit

We often say that a substrate fits into its enzyme like a key in a lock, but this metaphor is imperfect. Substrate binding can also change the lock (the structure of the enzyme) to induce a perfect fit. In the journal Angewandte Chemie, an international team of researchers has now introduced a non-biological, crystalline material that demonstrates induced-fit binding behavior when it highly selectively takes up acetylene (C2H2) into its pores.
PhysicsPhysics World

X-ray technique sheds fresh light on correlated metals

Researchers at the Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI) in Switzerland and the Brookhaven National Laboratory (BNL) in the US have employed an advanced X-ray spectroscopy technique to study the complex electronic properties of so-called correlated metals for the first time. Their findings could help us better understand quantum materials such as magnets, multiferroics and unconventional superconductors.
EngineeringHarvard Health

Metasurfaces control polarized light at will

For years, researchers at the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) have engineered metasurfaces to manipulate light based on its polarization state. That research has contributed to advances in polarization technology — but metasurface technology has proven more powerful than even the researchers themselves realized.
SciencePhys.org

Discovery of a subset of human short introns spliced out by a distinct mechanism

Protein-coding genes carry the blueprint for protein production. In higher organisms, however, most of the coding-gene transcripts, or pre-mRNAs, are separated by non-coding sequences called "introns," which must be cut out or "spliced" to make mature mRNA that can be translated into protein. Human pre-mRNA introns vary extensively in their...
Chemistryscitechdaily.com

New Dye Molecule Constructed for Visualizing Stress in Plastics

Research team led by Chemnitz University of Technology develops dyes that continuously translate stress plastics by changing color. A research team led by Prof. Dr. Michael Sommer, Professorship of Polymer Chemistry at Chemnitz University of Technology, and PD Dr. Michael Walter, project leader at the Cluster Of Excellence Living, Adaptive, and Energy-autonomous Materials Systems (livMatS) at the University of Freiburg, has succeeded in constructing a new dye molecule from the area of so-called mechanophores.
Keene, NYPress-Republican

Light through stained glass artist Duval offers prisms of color, design

KEENE – Mere words cannot do justice to the magnificence of Jean-Jacques Duval's exhibition, “If Not Now, When?,” at Keene Arts. The former Methodist Church's beautiful stained glass windows, hardwood floors and pristine white walls are the perfect foil for the Willsboro-based master of stained-glass abstraction and its echo in his acrylic paintings and glass sculptures, a mainstay at the Beaux-Arts Des Amériques in Montreal.
AstronomyScience Daily

Black hole size revealed by its eating pattern

The feeding patterns of black holes offer insight into their size, researchers report. A new study revealed that the flickering in the brightness observed in actively feeding supermassive black holes is related to their mass. Supermassive black holes are millions to billions of times more massive than the sun and...
ChemistryNewswise

Katie Sautter: Building Materials for a Quantum Future

Newswise — Katie Sautter is an architect of exquisite, invisible structures. Built one atomic layer at a time, her team’s atomically engineered samples are the starting points for new materials that could one day enable a quantum network. A postdoctoral researcher at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National...
Sciencebotany.one

Modeling the circadian clock

Circadian clocks in plants produce an internal estimate of time that synchronizes biological events with day and night. They play a critical role in plant physiology, growth, development, and survival. Therefore, the inclusion of circadian rhythms in crop growth models is essential for high fidelity results. While there are existing...
ScienceScience Daily

Why boiling droplets can race across hot oily surfaces

When you're frying something in a skillet and some droplets of water fall into the pan, you may have noticed those droplets skittering around on top of the film of hot oil. Now, that seemingly trivial phenomenon has been analyzed and understood for the first time by researchers at MIT -- and may have important implications for microfluidic devices, heat transfer systems, and other useful functions.
AnimalsScience Daily

Genetic enigma solved: Inheritance of coat color patterns in dogs

An international team of researchers including scientists from the Institute of Genetics of the University of Bern has unraveled the enigma of inheritance of coat color patterns in dogs. The researchers discovered that a genetic variant responsible for a very light coat in dogs and wolves originated more than two million years ago in a now extinct relative of the modern wolf.

Comments / 0

Community Policy