Great Falls is Now Allowing e-Scooters, Will Missoula Follow?
If you go way back to BC times.....I'm talking "before COVID".....there was some talks about e-scooters and if/when they would make their way to Missoula the way they have in other cities across the country. In July of 2019 the subject was basically put on hold by the Missoula City Council's Public Works Committee. A story this week about e-scooters now being available for use in Great Falls has me wondering if Missoula will ever warm up to the idea.kyssfm.com
Comments / 3