ABA will press Congress to ease student loan discharge in bankruptcy

By Karen Sloan
Reuters
 4 days ago
REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - A provision in the U.S. bankruptcy code that makes it extremely difficult to discharge student loan debt needs to go, the American Bar Association signaled Tuesday.

The ABA’s House of Delegates, which sets policy for the organization, overwhelmingly adopted a resolution calling on the national lawyer group to lobby Congress to remove the “undue hardship” standard from the bankruptcy code and treat educational debt the same as other forms of unsecured debt.

Currently, the undue hardship standard is so hard to meet in court that most borrowers struggling with educational debt don’t even try, said Aaron Sohaski, director of student debt and financial wellness in the ABA’s Young Lawyers Division.

“While I recognize that is not impossible to discharge student debt in bankruptcy, it remains an unnecessary challenge on lawyers shouldering high debt loads,” he said.

The House of Delegates approved the resolution in a vote of 251 to 71 during the final day of the ABA’s annual meeting, and no one spoke in opposition. It’s the second time this year that the ABA has taken a position on student debt. In February, the House of Delegates passed a resolution backing student loan forgiveness and measures that would make it easier for student loan borrowers to make their monthly payments.

Law school graduates leave with an average $138,500 in educational loan debt, according to the latest figures from the U.S. Department of Education. Chris Jennison, the immediate past speaker of the ABA’s Young Lawyers Division, on Tuesday cited the results of a 2020 survey of ABA members early in their legal careers in which a quarter of the respondents said they have education debt loads of $200,000 or more.

That survey also found that many young lawyers are delaying major life decisions such as getting married or buying a home because of their student loan debt.

“Student debt is a real and present crisis,” Jennison said. “While there are other policies and solutions to address the underlying cause of high student debt and the high cost of legal education, it is imperative to create a lifeline for those who are several years into practice and are drowning in debt, by removing hurdles to clearing insurmountable educational debt in bankruptcy proceedings.”

While undue hardship is not defined in the bankruptcy code, many courts have interpreted it to mean that a borrower cannot maintain a “minimal” standard of living while making the loan payments; that they are unlikely to be able to make their loan payments for the foreseeable future; and that they have made good faith efforts to repay their loans.

A new bill introduced last week by Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, a Democrat, and Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, a Republican, called the Fresh Start Through Bankruptcy Act of 2021, would get rid of the undue hardship standard, but only for borrowers who have been in repayment for at least 10 years. The ABA resolution does not call for any such waiting period.

“This is a national conversation that the ABA should be a part of,” Sohaski said.

