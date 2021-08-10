Cancel
Bullhook Blossoms features Chinook yard

By Pam Burke
Havre Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are headed east of Havre to Chinook for this week's Bullhook Blossoms Yard of the Week. Congratulations to Anjanett Hawk, 728 Illinois Street, on her stunning yard. My sister and I call it the "sitting yard!" We drive by and admire it several times each summer. On the grassy boulevard, there are three lawn chairs with two log stump tables that are frequently used by locals taking their daily walks. It is a lovely spot for catching your breath.

