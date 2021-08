Vacation all I ever wanted! The gorgeous Casa de Campo resort is a celebrity hot spot when Hollywood’s A-listers visit the Dominican Republic. Everyone from Jennifer Lopez to the Kardashians have been spotted enjoying the luxury hotel, which is complete with its own marina and yacht club, polo and equestrian club, tennis center and 245-acre shooting club. The entire Casa de Campo Resort and Villas spans 7,000 acres along the tropical southeast coast of the Dominican Republic. During their stay, patrons have the choice of staying in a spacious hotel room, a stunning suite or luxury villa. Casa de Campo also has tons of restaurants to try some gourmet cuisine. There are also many bars on the property serving both fine wines and spirits.