Author Correction: Quantification of the content of cannabidiol in commercially available e-liquids and studies on their thermal and photo-stability

By Carlo Mazzetti
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorrection to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-60477-6, published online 28 February 2020. The original version of the Article contained an error in the title of the paper, where the word “cannabidiol” was incorrectly given as “cannabinol”. In addition, Figure 1 contained an error in the chemical structure for “Cannabidiol (CBD)”, where H3C...

Mysterious New 'Borg' DNA Seems to Assimilate Genes From Different Organisms

Mysterious strands of DNA that seemingly assimilate genes from many different organisms in their surrounding environment have been discovered in a Californian backyard. Scientists have named these elements "Borgs", and their discovery could help us not just understand the evolution of microorganisms, but their interactions within their ecosystems, and their role in the broader environment. According to geomicrobiologist Jill Banfield from the University of California, Berkeley, Borgs could make for a tremendously significant discovery. "I haven't been this excited about a discovery since CRISPR," she said on Twitter. "We found something enigmatic that, like CRISPR, is associated with microbial genomes." A paper describing the...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Summertime increases in upper-ocean stratification and mixed-layer depth

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03303-x Published online 24 March 2021. In this Article, the code used to compute stratification values omitted the gravitational acceleration coefficient. All values for mean stratification or change in stratification should have been multiplied by the appropriate coefficient (9.81 m s−2); the values on colour scale bars of Figs. 2a–d, 3a, b, Extended Data Figs. 4e–h, 5a, b, 9a, and on the x axes in Fig. 3a, b, have therefore been increased by an order of magnitude.
Sciencearxiv.org

Soft-photon radiative corrections to the $e^- p \to e^- p l^- l^+$ process

We calculate the leading-order QED radiative corrections to the process $e^- p\rightarrow e^- p l^- l^+ $ in the soft-photon approximation, in two different energy regimes which are of relevance to extract nucleon structure information. In the low-energy region, this process is studied to better constrain the hadronic corrections to precision muonic Hydrogen spectroscopy. In the high-energy region, the beam-spin asymmetry for double virtual Compton scattering allows to directly access the Generalized Parton Distributions. We find that the soft-photon radiative corrections have a large impact on the cross sections and are therefore of paramount importance to extract the nucleon structure information from this process. For the forward-backward asymmetry the radiative corrections are found to affect the asymmetry only around or below the 1\% level, whereas the beam-spin asymmetry is not affected at all in the soft-photon approximation, which makes them gold-plated observables to extract nucleon structure information in both the low- and high-energy regimes.
Sciencearxiv.org

An analytical study of content and contexts of keywords on physics

This paper analysed author-assigned and title keywords into constituent words collected from 769 articles published in the journal Low Temperature Physics since the year 2006 to 2010. The total number of distinct keywords over the said time span has been found as 1155, which have been analyzed into 869 numbers of single words having total frequency of occurrence of 2287. The single words obtained from keywords have been categorized in four broad classes, viz. eponymous word, form word, acronym and semantic word. A semantic word bears several contexts and thus may be considered as relevant in several other subject areas. These probable relevant subject areas have been found with the aid of two popular online reference tools. The semantic words are further categorized in twelve classes according to their contexts. Some parameters have been defined on the basis of associations among the words and formation of keywords in consequence, i.e. Word Association Density, Word Association Coefficient and Keyword Formation Density. The values of these parameters have been observed for different word categories. The statistics of word association tending keyword formation would be known from this study. The allied subject domains also become predictable from this study.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: ICP4-induced miR-101 attenuates HSV-1 replication

In panel E of Figure 6, all images for pcDNA3 are a duplication of the corresponding pcDNA3 images in panel D of Figure 5. Additionally, the image DAPI for pri-mir-101 + pGRSF1-FLAG is a duplication of the image DAPI for pcDNA3 in panel D of Figure 5. The correct Figure 6 appears below.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: The Adaptive and Innate Immune Cell Landscape of Uterine Leiomyosarcomas

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-57627-1, published online 20 January 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 4, which incorrectly given as ‘Department of Experimental Oncology, European Institute of Oncology, via Adamello 16, 20139, Milan, Italy.’ The correct affiliation is listed below:. Department of Experimental Oncology,...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Dynamic causal modelling of immune heterogeneity

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-91011-x, published online 31 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. “AB is supported by a Medical Research Council doctoral studentship [D79/543369/D-OTH/170890].”. “AB is supported by a Medical Research Council doctoral studentship [MR/N013867/1].”. The original Article has been...
Public SafetyNature.com

Author Correction: Estimating illegal fishing from enforcement officers

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-69311-5, published online 27 July 2020. The original version of this Article contained a repeated error in the Methods section, under the subheading ‘Experimental design’, in the Results section, under the subheadings ‘Fishery profiles’ and ‘Principal component analysis’, in Figure 2, in the caption of Figure 3, and in Figures S2-S5 of the Supplementary Information file, where.
CancerNature.com

Author Correction: Molecular logic of cellular diversification in the mouse cerebral cortex

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03670-5 Published online 23 June 2021. In this Article, the first name of author Tommaso Biancalani was incorrectly spelled ‘Tommasso’. The original Article has been corrected online. Author information. Author notes. Tommaso Biancalani & Aviv Regev. Present address: Genentech, South San Francisco, CA, USA. These authors contributed...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: TNFα increases tyrosine hydroxylase expression in human monocytes

Correction to: npj Parkinson’s Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/s41531-021-00201-x, published online 20 July 2021. The original version of the published Article had a mistake in the Competing Interests section. The Competing Interests have been updated to the following: Malú Gámez Tansey is a co-inventor on the XPro1595 patent, and is a consultant to and has stock ownership in INmune Bio, which has licensed XPro1595 for neurological indications. The remaining authors declare no competing interests. The HTML and PDF versions of the Article have been corrected.
HealthNature.com

Correction to: Infographic of the European Glaucoma Prevention Study (EGPS)

Unfortunately, the middle initial was missing by author’s name Rashmi G. Mathew. The original article has been corrected. The original article can be found online at https://doi.org/10.1038/s41433-021-01420-5. Cite this article. Han, J.E., Mathew, R.G. & Henein, C. Correction to: Infographic of the European Glaucoma Prevention Study (EGPS). Eye (2021). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41433-021-01713-9.
Health ServicesNature.com

Author Correction: Ambulatory cataract surgery centre without perioperative anaesthesia care: a prospective cohort study

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-87926-0, published online 15 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. In the Materials and methods section, under the subheading ‘Data collection’,. “With the maximum score being 6, satisfaction is considered high for a score above 5.418.”. “With the maximum score being 6,...
EconomyNature.com

Natural phytoalexin stilbene compound resveratrol and its derivatives as anti-tobacco mosaic virus and anti-phytopathogenic fungus agents

Plant diseases caused by plant viruses and pathogens seriously affect crop yield and quality, and it is very difficult to control them. The discovery of new leads based on natural products is an important way to innovate pesticides. Based on the resveratrol is a kind of natural phytoalexin, but it cannot be used as candidate for the development of new drug due to its poor druggability. The phenolic hydroxyl groups in the resveratrol structure are easily destroyed by oxidation, in order to improve its stability, ester formation is the most commonly used modification method in drug design. Their structures were characterized by 1H NMR, 13C NMR and HRMS. The activity against tobacco mosaic virus (TMV) of these ester derivatives has been tested for the first time. The bioassay results showed part of the target compounds exhibited good to excellent in vivo activities against TMV. The optimum compounds III-2 (inhibitory rates of 50, 53, and 59% at 500 μg/mL for inactivation, curative, and protection activities in vivo, respectively), III-4 (inhibitory rates of 57, 59, and 51% at 500 μg/mL, respectively), and II-5 (inhibitory rates of 54, 52, and 51% at 500 μg/mL, respectively) displayed higher activity than commercial plant virucide ribavirin (inhibitory rates of 38, 37, and 40% at 500 μg/mL, respectively). Compounds I-9 and I-10 also showed excellent activities. The systematic study provides strong evidence that these simple resveratrol derivatives could become potential TMV inhibitors. The novel concise structure provides another new template for antiviral studies.
IndustryNature.com

Author Correction: Estimating the photo-fission yield of the Trinity Test

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-61201-0, published online 06 March 2020. The original version of this Article contained a repeated error, where the value of ton (of TNT) unit of energy “14.3” was incorrectly given as “14.5”. As a result, in the Abstract,. “It is estimated that 14.5 ton (t) of...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Cell spheroid fusion: beyond liquid drops model

The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Anastasia I. Shpichka which was incorrectly given as Anastasia A. Shpichka. The original Article and accompanying Supplementary Information file have been corrected. FSBSI “Institute of General Pathology and Pathophysiology”, 8, Baltiyskaya st., Moscow, 125315, Russia.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: The anisotropic field of ensemble coding

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-87620-1, published online 15 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. A Data and Code Availability section was omitted. It has now been included and states:. Data and Code Availability. The code used in this study, and the analysed dataset are available at...
WildlifeNature.com

Author Correction: Chronic oral exposure to field-realistic pesticide combinations via pollen and nectar: effects on feeding and thermal performance in a solitary bee

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-50255-4, published online 24 September 2019. The original version of this Article contained errors. “We measured pollen and syrup consumption, longevity, ovary maturation and thermogenesis. Pesticide intake was three orders of magnitude higher via syrup than pollen. At the tested concentrations, no synergistic effects emerged, and we found no effects on longevity and ovary maturation.”

